The Keene High golf team opened the season Wednesday with a nail-biting win at Bretwood Golf Course.
In a four-team match, the Blackbirds tied for the best team score with Nashua North at 205, then earned the win through a sixth-player tiebreaker. The win improved Keene’s record to 3-0, as it also bested Bishop Guertin (210) and Manchester Memorial (239).
Nick Nadeau and Cam Round both shot a 39 to tie for the Birds’ best score, followed by Jerred Tattersall (40), Kyle Foster (43) and Sam Timmer (44). Taylor Panek shot a 45 for Keene’s sixth score, edging North’s sixth player, who shot 47.
North’s Bryce Zimmerman was the individual medalist, shooting an even-par 35.