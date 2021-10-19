Straight-set volleyball matches don't get much closer than that.
In front of a strong crowd at Purbeck Gymnasium, the Keene volleyball team — in the midst of its best season in recent history — lost to Pinkerton Academy, 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-23), Monday night.
Each set was a battle, with the teams going back and forth, trading points until the Astros found a way to pull ahead at the end of each set.
"The second [Pinkerton] got up a point in the 20s, you feel the stress of it much more," said Keene senior Phoebe Rigg, who was a menace in front of the net all night. "That's usually when our energy drops. It makes it harder to keep the energy up when it gets so close."
Rigg was a major factor in keeping the Blackbirds close throughout each set, hitting the ball over the net with authority and making impressive blocks on the defensive side to send Pinkerton's attacks right back over.
"My swings felt much better than usual," Rigg said. "Tonight, the swings were really good. I felt up on my game."
"Phoebe was phenomenal offensively," said Keene head coach Gabby Arig. "She was going up there, taking fearless swings. I'm so proud of the evolution she's had over the course of the season."
Rigg did what she could, but Pinkerton continuously defended Keene's hard hits and eventually pulled ahead.
"Pinkerton is always a strong team," Arig said. "This year is no exception. But we fought hard. Especially on our Senior Night, there were a lot of nerves, a lot of excitement."
The Blackbirds came out hot in each set, scoring first in all three — including the first four points of the first set. But Pinkerton hung around, and eventually pulled ahead at the end.
"Especially at the end of sets, [Pinkerton] tends to push," Arig said. "They find one server who is hot, who can pick us apart. Right at the end of sets is when we have to focus up."
The story was the same in the second and third sets: Keene came out strong, but Pinkerton continued to chip away and eventually overtook the Blackbirds.
Senior Miranda Salema also played a key role in keeping the Blackbirds in the match up until the end, diving around the court to keep balls in play and serving the ball well.
"You always have to talk about Miranda," Arig said. "She's not terribly tall compared to other outside hitters, but she has so much fire and so much fight in her. She is everywhere, sprawling left and right. She's a double-double machine."
"It feels really good to know that the team can rely on me on certain plays," Salema said. "I love contributing to this team. I love these guys."
Salema and Rigg were two of five seniors recognized pregame — along with Lauren Fabis, Olivia Salma and Summer Smith — during Keene's Senior Night ceremony, which brought out a student section like the team hasn't seen yet this year.
The student section was on its feet during the second and third sets, making their voices heard throughout the gym.
"It meant a ton that people showed up and people came and were excited about it," Rigg said. "It means a lot. It was nice."
"Everyone was so hyped up and the energy was so good," said Miranda Salema. "I loved it. It was so positive. It means so much."
Keene is already locked into a playoff spot, now holding a 10-6 record, and has two more games left in the regular season before the Blackbirds embark on their first postseason run in at least six years.
"We're so excited," said Miranda Salema. "We want to go in super strong and super aggressive."
"We're confident in these next couple of games," Rigg said. "It'll be really interesting to see how playoffs go."
The Blackbirds next visit Manchester Memorial Wednesday before hosting Nashua North Friday to wrap up this historic regular season.
"We have to come in and play our volleyball," Arig said. "We want to fight and earn every single win we can. Our seniors have been such huge leaders. They have worked so hard in season and off season and created the kind of culture that has allowed us to be successful. It's really special to be apart of."