HUDSON — A relatively successful day for local runners at the 2022 divisional meet last Saturday saw a plethora of student-athletes qualify for the Meet of Champions, taking place this Saturday at Alvirne High School in Hudson.
Normally held at Mines Falls Park in Nashua, the Meet of Champions had to move to Hudson this year due to construction at the park.
On the girls side, Keene, Monadnock and Conant all qualified as a team, and the Fall Mountain boys also qualified as a team.
Freshman Sullivan Sturtz will represent the Keene boys as the lone qualifier while Monadnock’s Peyton Josyln, Jace Joslyn and Carlton Lampinen also qualified individually.
While the Fall Mountain girls team missed out on qualification by one spot, Kelly Ranta — a former Keene High runner — placed 20th in the Division III meet to qualify individually.
The girls race starts at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the boys will run at 3:20 p.m.
The top six teams at the Meet of Champions qualify for the New England Cross Country Championships, as well as the top 25 individuals. New Englands will be held Saturday Nov. 12 at Ponaganset High School in North Scituate, RI.
Despite the Keene girls team limping into the Meet of Champions, head coach Bill Derry feels confident his deep team can still snag a top-six spot to qualify for New Englands.
Freshman Aly Farris — Keene’s number 3 runner all year — had to drop out of the Division I meet due to a lingering ankle injury, and she will not be able to race in the Meet of Champions. Ranta was Keene’s fifth runner earlier this season before moving school districts. Corrine Kinson took Ranta’s spot in the lineup for a while but is not out for the season with shin splints.
For those keeping track, that’s three of Keene’s top six runners out of the lineup, for one reason or another.
“The difference for us this week is instead of vying to win, we’re now shooting to qualify,” Derry said. “Instead of being one of the top couple teams in the Meet of the Champions, we’re trying to be in the top six.”
Reagan Hoy — Keene’s top runner all year — will lead the Blackbirds on Saturday, as she did at the divisional meet. Lily Runez, Ella Hoy, Lilly Hansen and Gillian Frink will likely round out the top five.
That’s the group that finished fourth in the D-I meet, and Derry sees no reason why they can’t finish top six at the Meet of Champions.
“Could we be seventh or eighth? Sure. Could we be fourth or fifth? Yes,” Derry said. “Making it to New Englands would be a great goal for us at this point. … I think if we run well, we’ll make it. But we can’t take that for granted. We have to go out there and do it.”
For the Keene boys, Sturtz will be the lone Blackbird on the course come Saturday. He was the only Keene runner to place in the top 40 at the divisional race. He ran a 16:18 at the D-I meet and will be looking to break 16 on a fast course on Saturday.
“I give him top 10,” said Keene head coach David Goldsmith. “I do believe he can slip below 16 minutes on this course.”
Sturtz broke 16 once this season, running a 15:55 at the Moonlight Madness race at the Cheshire Fairgrounds, another fast course.
Goldsmith believes the top three spots are basically locked in, but fourth through ninth are up for grabs.
“Knowing how he races, he’s going to race up to go for the 10th,” Goldsmith said. “He’s not going to try and preserve his spot. … He’s going to be aggressive.”
Both the Conant and Monadnock girls teams qualified for the Meet of Champions for the second year in a row. Conant placed third in the division and Monadnock finished fourth. The Orioles had four runners in the top 20 during at divisional meet: Bella Naro (eighth, 20:42), Kylie Aho (12th, 21:08), Amber Gnoza (17th, 21:26) and Amelia Hill (18th, 21:42). Conant’s fifth runner during the D-III meet was Neve Mormando, who finished 36th in 22:59.
The Huskies earned their seventh trip to the Meet of Champions over the last 10 years. Monadnock had four girls in the top 15 in the D-III race. The Huskies were led by freshman Sadie Gibson in 11th (21:06), Alyssa Hall (21:21) and Summer Bentley (21:23) in 13th and 14th place, and Anna Bentley in 27th place (22:22).
Monadnock finished fourth in D-III, but head coach Clint Joslyn felt like the team is even better than what it showed in the divisional meet.
“You only have what you have on that given day, and Saturday we had a fourth-place team,” Joslyn said. “Which is pretty good. I just think the girls expected more out of themselves, so they’re looking forward to getting a little more out of themselves this coming weekend.”
The Monadnock boys only had four runners in the divisional race, so they did not score as a team, but had three boys qualify for the Meet of Champions individually.
“I think we did really well with what we had,” Joslyn said. “There were some hiccups along the way, but I think we finished right around where we expected.”
Joslyn his hoping he can at least get Peyton Joslyn and Summer Bentley — his top runners on the boys and girls side, respectively — into New Englands.
“It’s possible,” Coach Joslyn said. “They’re going to have to have an A-plus day and be right on in order to squeak into the top 25. It’s hard to do.”
The Fall Mountain boys also qualified to run in the Meet of Champions as a team, placing fourth in D-III. The Wildcats were led by Ben Tetu, who finished fourth in the D-III race at 17:18.
Neither of the ConVal teams qualified, nor did they have any individual runners make the cut for the Meet of Champions.
