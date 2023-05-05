Both the Keene and ConVal girls lacrosse teams knew there was a statement win up for grabs on Friday.
Neither team had been the on the winning side of a close match this season. Both sides entered with four wins, all coming in lopsided contests. And both sides entered Friday's game in Keene anticipating an even match between regional rivals.
ConVal arrived in the midst of a four-game winning streak, scoring 63 goals over that stretch. Keene came in off the heels of a hard-fought loss to Goffstown the day before.
It all set the stage for a back-and-forth shootout at Scripture Field. And it was Keene that grabbed its signature win of the season thus far, 16-10, on a rain-soaked afternoon that turned into a sun-kissed evening on Arch Street.
After losing 12-9 to Goffstown on Thursday, Friday's triumph was an all-important turnaround for the Birds.
"It was really important," said sophomore Bailee Soucia. "We had a close game yesterday that we didn't win. So we really needed to pull through on this for our record, but also to feel good about ourselves as we head toward the rest of our schedule."
Soucia, the lone player from Monadnock on Keene's roster, scored five goals for the Blackbirds (5-4), including three crucial markers in the second half that helped stave off a resurgent ConVal squad.
Lucy Timmer had four goals for Keene while Ashlyn Comerford added three goals and two highlight-reel assists from behind the net.
Keene scored six straight goals in the first half, and led 8-4 at the break. After ConVal's Hayden Kaltsas scored in the opening minute of the second half, the Blackbirds responded with a three-goal run.
When the Cougars roared back with three straight goals to make it 12-10 heading into the final minutes, Keene dug deep one more time, and closed the game out on a four-goal run.
"We were being a little sloppy," said Keene senior defender Marin Shaffer. "We got together and told each other we had to clean it up, stop playing as individuals and work together and once we did that we pulled out the win."
"We were preparing for a close game," Shaffer added. "It was really nice to have a close, competitive game that we could pull through in the end."
But the Cougars (4-3) proved a pesky opponent that did not lay down after Keene controlled most of the tempo in the first half.
Kaltsas had four goals. Addie Lustenberger scored twice on back-to-back goals in the second half that made it a 12-10 game nearing the closing stages.
"The girls, there's no question about their compete level," said ConVal coach Derek Sorbello. "They're fighters, all of them. None of them are going to quit. Hayden, Addie, Grace (Pellettieri), Makennah (McPherson) down on attack, they did a great job of redefending. They did a good job of getting the ball and getting down the field. We knew it was going to be close and we were going to have play nearly perfect."
Ivy Keating scored to put Keene back in control 13-10 and break the Cougars' run. Then, from behind the net, Comerford found Soucia in front for another quick goal. Alex Contaldi and Timmer added insurance markers to put away the win.
NOTES — Contaldi scored twice for Keene. Molly Chamberlin had a goal, an assist and a team-high six groundballs for Keene. Sidney Hauser got the win in net. Abby Lussier scored twice for ConVal. McPherson had a goal and an assist. Eva Lopez also scored. Lydia Cleveland made 15 saves in net for the Cougars. Keene hosts Nashua North on Wednesday. ConVal hosts Windham on Monday.
