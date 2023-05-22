The Keene High girls track and field team took first out of 11 teams competing at the Last Chance Invitational at ConVal on Friday. The meet serves as a final opportunity for athletes to post state qualifications before this week’s state meets.
The Blackbirds were led by Troia Milotte, who won the discus at 94-feet, three inches. Corinne Kinson was first in the 800 at two minutes, 35 seconds and first in the high jump at four-feet, six-inches. The 4 x 100 relay team of Lucy Houston, Bri Hodgman, Neela Carey and McKenna Castor finished second with their best time of the year — 53.84. Houston, Hodgman, Lily Hansen, and Kinson knocked five seconds off their best time of the year in the 4 x 400 relay, finishing second in 4:24.50.
ConVal’s boys finished fourth of 11 teams, scoring 58 points. The girls finished sixth, with 45 points.
The boys 4 x 100 meter relay team of juniors Jack Harris and Anthony Cadwallader, along with sophomores Kendrick Edwards and Elliot Featherstone, was once again a highlight, breaking the school record on their way to a first-place finish in 44.81 seconds. It was the third time this season the relay team broke the school record. Kendrick also won the long jump event, with a leap of 19-feet, eight inches. Cadawallader scored in two other events as well, finishing fifth in both the 100-meter dash (11.98 seconds) and the high jump (5–4). Harris pole vaulted 10-feet, six inches, which earned third place.
Sophomore William Simard finished second in the 3200-meter run in a personal-best time of 9:59.12 and third in the 1600-meter run, in 4:46.82.
Other scorers for ConVal included junior Jamie Post, who finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.87 seconds) and sixth in the 1600-meter run with a personal-best time of 5:00.71.
For the girls, junior Aida Davis scored in three events, finishing second in the 400-meter run in 1:03.72 and fifth in the 200-meter run in 29.36. She led off the girls’ 4 x 100-meter relay team, alongside Briana Decker, Whitney Adair and Maisie Michaud, that placed fifth in 1:00.07.
Junior Tasha MacNeil swept two events, winning the javelin with a throw of 97-feet, 11 inches, and the shot put with a throw of 28-feet, three inches. Elise Robbins won the pole vault with a jump of 8-feet, six inches.
The Conant girls finished fifth.
Bella Nero was second in 3200 at 13:10.66. Amelia Hill was fourth at 13:44.73. Nero also was second in the pole vault at 8-feet.
Adrienne Kennedy was second in the 800 at 2:39.81. Riley Vitello was third at 2:40.97. Isabella Brooks was third in the 100 meters at 14.10 seconds and eighth in the 200 at 29.46. The 4 x 400 relay team of Lainey Holombo, Emma Tenters, Brooks and Kennedy was third at 4:35.25.
The Conant boys were seventh.
Jacob Sawyer won the javelin at 133-feet, 10 inches.
Nathan Alajajian was fourth in the 1600 at 4:58.16. Kaden Colby was fourth in the 110 hurdles at 17.32. Gage Blanchett was fourth in the discus at 104-feet, nine inches.
Monadnock’s Gavin Lombara won the 110 hurdles at 16.45 seconds and was third in the 300 hurdles at 43.81.
