MANCHESTER — The Keene girls cross country team made history Saturday at Derryfield Park in Manchester, earning the program’s first Division I state title since 2007.
Senior Hannah Shepard led the Blackbirds with a fifth-place finish in 19:57, narrowly beating out Dover sophomore Isabel McIntyre to avoid the extra team point.
Senior Reagan Hoy finished seventh, just two seconds behind Shepard, also turning on the jets down the stretch to beat Exeter’s Ali McFarland by a hair.
Senior Sofia Guardiano (14th, 20:19), freshman Corinne Kinson (16th, 20:26), and sophomore Ella Hoy (33rd, 21:15) were the final three scorers for the Blackbirds, anchoring the back end to earn the state title.
It was a close race between Keene and Concord, so the girls anxiously awaited the team results after crossing the finish line.
Then Keene head coach Bill Derry told them the news.
“The girls were jumping up and down all excited,” Derry said. “It was pretty fun to win, of course, and it was even more fun to see their reaction.”
“When I heard it, my jaw just dropped,” said Regan Hoy. “It was very sentimental. Very exciting. It proves how good of a work ethic we have as a team.”
The Hoy sisters — Reagan and Ella — called their mom after the results came in, crying on the phone. Happy tears, of course.
“Nothing is ever going to feel like that again,” said Ella Hoy. “That was amazing. Being able to run with Reagan and work together makes us closer. It’s really nice to be together in that way.”
Ella has been running in the No. 5 spot all year and knew her job Saturday was to close things out strong.
And she did.
“Getting the opportunity this season to be a really strong closer for our team really inspired me to push it,” Ella said. “And it hurt so, so, so much. But I remember coming in the last turn and seeing Corinne finish and totally maxing out to finish for the team. It’s great to have a medal and call ourselves state champions.”
The state championship puts an exclamation point on a season where the Blackbirds have been ranked near the top all year long. And they’ve lived up to it thus far.
The team’s camaraderie and senior leadership has played a big part in that, Derry said.
“It was pretty special,” Derry said. “I’m very happy for them. The seniors worked hard, they made this happen. They believed in it, they wanted it, they worked for it.”
“We can all say we’re best friends,” said senior captain Hannah Shepard. “It’s a very close group. This is a painful sport, but it’s fun when we’re together.”
“The [bond] makes it a lot more fulfilling, especially since this sport is so taxing,” said senior captain Sofia Guardiano. “It makes the whole situation more fun.”
“We all know that everyone is going to support us no matter what,” added senior captain Abby Martin.
The girls’ next race will be at the Meet of Champions next Saturday, Nov. 6, at Mines Falls in Nashua.
Torin Kindopp takes the individual title
Senior Torin Kindopp of the Keene boys cross country team took the top spot in the DI boys race, finishing in 16:04 and becoming Keene’s second individual champion in the last three years.
The Blackbirds did not run last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was really excited [crossing the finish line],” Kindopp said. “I did a lot of sitting during the race, but I knew exactly where I needed to be to kick. Very fun race.”
Classmate Jonathan Hills finished fourth in 16:24.
“Brilliant racing from [Torin and Jonathan],” said Keene head coach David Goldsmith. “And they brought the rest of the team with them. They were patient.”
The team finished sixth, qualifying for next week’s Meet of Champions along with the girls team.
Sophomores Ian Cardinale (41st, 18:04) and Liam Manuel (52nd, 18:27) finished third and fourth for Keene and freshman Hyrum Pinegar (75th, 19:15) was the final scorer for the Blackbirds.
“It was up to our 3,4,5, whether or not they wanted to get to Meet of Champions,” Kindopp said. “There’s still some room for improvement, but this is their first big race.”
“I think next week is going to go even better because they have one more championship race under their belt,” Hills added. “The team going to MoC’s is definitely a box we wanted to check off. Next week we do it all over again.”
Young Monadnock teams impress
Led by a plethora of middle schoolers and underclassmen, the Monadnock girls cross country team finished second only to a heavily-favored Hopkinton team at the DIII state meet.
The Huskies placed three runners in the top 10: two eighth graders and a sophomore.
Eighth grader Summer Bentley finished fourth in 20:29 and classmate Sadie Gibson finished sixth in 20:24.
“It turned out really well,” Bentley said. “I was really happy with that.”
Sophomore Alyssa Hall finished ninth (20:43). Junior Anna Bentley (28th, 22:47) and junior Bellamy Devaurney (56th, 24:29) were the final two scorers for the Huskies.
Devaurney’s time was four minutes faster than her previous personal record, said head coach Clint Joslyn.
“I used the downhill to my advantage,” Devaurney said. “I said, ‘I’m almost done. I can do this. I just have to keep pushing.’ And it went pretty well.”
The boys finished third as a team behind Mascenic and Newfound, also led by the young talent.
Sophomore Jace Joslyn placed fifth in 17:47. Mitchell Hill — the team’s lone senior in the top five — placed seventh in 17:50.
“I pushed myself on the hill, maybe a little too hard sometimes,” Hill said. “When I got to the second hill, I couldn’t push it that hard, but I wanted to make sure I made top 10.”
Eighth grader Peyton Joslyn (14th, 18:12), sophomore Carlton Lampinen (49th, 19:43) and freshman Gavin Lombara (66th, 20:19) rounded out the scoring.
This was the first time all year that either team was running with its full top five, and both teams finished in the top five and qualified for the Meet of Champions Saturday.
“They all really did fantastic,” said Clint Joslyn. “The whole team did amazing. Both boys and girls. The eighth graders really showed up today. That extra mile can be tough. Can’t wait for next year now.”
Conant continues to build program
For the first time ever, both the Conant boys and girls teams qualified for the Meet of Champions, according to head coach Bill Edson.
The girls finished third in the DIII race, just behind Monadnock, and the boys finished fifth.
“I think they left it all out there,” Edson said. “We continue to improve and hit legacy benchmarks for our program.”
The girls have not finished this high in 30 years, and the boys qualified for their third consecutive Meet of Champions, which has never been done, according to Edson.
“We continue to build the legacy of our program,” Edson said. “We compete every year now and you can’t be disappointed in that. We’re on the right trajectory.”
Senior Ethan Vitello led the boys team with an 18th place finish in 18:32. Senior John Mormando was not too far behind, finishing 20th in 18:36.
The team MVP, though, was freshman Nathan Alajajian, Edson said. Alajajian was Conant’s No. 5 runner, finishing 46th in 19:36 — a 30-second personal best.
The girls were led by junior Kylie Aho (13th, 21:54), sophomore Amarah Lapinsky (18th, 22:15) and freshman Amber Gnoza (19th, 22:18).
The youth of the Conant girls team — combined with its success this year — gives Edson hope for the future.
“We’re in it,” he said. “We always hope for better, but I’m really pleased with them.”
Fall Mountain, ConVal also sending representatives to Meet of Champions
The Fall Mountain boys team finished fourth at the DIII race, qualifying for the Meet of Champions.
The sophomore duo of Ben Fritthsen (13th, 18:07) and Ben Tetu (16th, 18:24) both finished top 20 for the Wildcats.
The girls team only had two runners compete, so did not qualify for a team score.
The ConVal girls finished 13th, so the team did not qualify for the Meet of Champions, but will be represented in next week’s race by senior Allison Bull. Bull finished 20th with a time of 21:16.
The ConVal boys team finished ninth, three places away from qualifying for the Meet of Champions. The Cougars were led by seniors Ian Post (26th, 17:48) and Tyler Beard (31st, 17:57).