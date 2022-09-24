The Keene boys cross country program is known for molding some of the best runners in the state, particularly in recent years.
First it was John Allard in 2016, winning the Blackbirds’ first Division I championship since 1967. Then Jake Velazquez won the D-I title in 2019, followed up by Torin Kindopp winning the divisional race in 2021 (Kindopp had a shot at the title in 2020, but due to COVID restrictions Keene High runners were not allowed to participate in the race).
Could the next Keene state champion be Sully Sturtz?
With the divisional meet still five weeks away (Oct. 29 at Derryfield Park in Manchester), Sturtz still has a long way to go before answering that question.
But his accomplishments already speak for themselves.
The freshman phenom has run in five varsity races so far, winning four of them. The only race he didn’t win was the Amherst Invitational in Mass., where he finished fourth and set a personal best time of 16:19, over one minute faster than his previous best.
“It definitely took me by surprise,” Sturtz said of his race in Amherst. “The course was definitely faster and the competition there was absolutely insane. The first mile I went out a lot faster than I thought I’d be able to, then I basically had to pick up the slack for the rest of the race. I never would’ve guessed I would’ve dropped that much off.”
Keene coach David Goldsmith said the competition in Amherst helped Sturtz run his fastest race of the season so far.
“He’s gotten faster as the races have gotten faster and he needs that. … He needs frontrunning by others to bring out his best,” Goldsmith said. “He dropped a minute from his Great Glen race down in Amherst and that was because people pulled him, and he went.”
As an 8th-grader last year, Sturtz went undefeated, winning the middle school state title, the New England Junior Olympic race, the Region 1 Northeast Junior Olympic race and finishing 13th out of 374 runners at the Junior Olympic National Cross Country Championship in Kentucky.
It sure seems like the sky is the limit for Sturtz, but he’s pulling in the reigns before thinking too far ahead. One step at a time, one goal at a time.
“At this point of the season, I’m still figuring out what my goals are, what I feel like the ceiling is for me,” Sturtz said. “I’d definitely like to break 16 minutes if possible. But as far as placement, I have no idea where I am. Just playing it by ear.”
Goldsmith said the Connecticut Valley Championship race on Oct. 14 at Keene High would be a great opportunity for Sturtz to try to break 16 minutes. Then, of course, the divisional race and the Meet of Champions will truly show where Sturtz ranks among the runners across the state.
“He’s got a bright, bright future,” Goldsmith said. “It’s early on and I’m careful to say more than what we can see in the future, but I can see that the sky is the limit.”
As for where Sturtz ranks among other runners who have come through the program, Goldsmith — who has been coaching at Keene High since the early 1980’s — was cautiously optimistic.
“[Sully] may well be ahead of all of them, but you have to get further to say that with any certainty,” Goldsmith said. “He seems to be very structurally, physically very solid, very strong. … Sully is solid. He’s square and he attacks stuff.
“Coming to the end of my career, and he may be the best,” Goldsmith continued. “But I said that about Torin and I said it for Jake, and I didn’t know how long I’d go with Allard — I said maybe Allard’s my best — but they just keep coming.”
Sturtz knows the history of Keene cross country and recognizes that’s there’s a certain expectation when you don the Blackbirds uniform.
“It’s kind of a legacy,” Sturtz said. “This is a team with a deep history of having fast runners. It can be a little intimidating at times, but it’s also very comforting because Goldsmith has coached all these guys, helped them get to this level. So, there’s never any doubt that he knows what’s best for us as runners and how to get us to that next level.”
For now, Goldsmith is just enjoying the time he gets with the young runner. Only time will tell how far he can go.
“He’s a delight,” Goldsmith said. “I need four more of him and I’d be a happy guy. But I’ll take the one that I got.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.