Keene High senior lineman Travis Emery was named the winner of the annual Fred Sharby Award at the school’s recent football banquet.
The Sharby Award, which takes academics and character into consideration as well as team performance, is considered the most prestigious athletic award given at the high school. It is named after Fred Sharby, a running back on the 1942 team who was killed in the Cocoanut Grove Fire in Boston.
Emery was also recognized with the team’s scholar/athlete award, and was named Outstanding Lineman of the Year.
Other winners included Keller Grissom for most improved player, and Brennan Lilly for the 1948 team spirit award. Also, Cole Masterson was Outstanding Offensive Back of the Year; and Clint Maleski and Jonas French were Outstanding Defensive Backs of the Year. Emery Ray was named Unsung Hero, and Cal Sault was awarded the Sportsmanship Cup.
For the jayvee team, Jonathan Griffin earned the coaches’ award; Victor Targett was Offensive Player of the Year; and Grissom was Defensive Player of the Year.
The Blackbirds went 2-7 this season under first-year Coach Linwood Patnode, winning their final two games.