The Keene football team had no answers to Concord junior Elia Bahuma, as he carried the Crimson Tide to a 48-13 win over the Blackbirds Friday night at Alumni Field.
Bahuma finished with 305 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. He ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone, always seeming to find the perfect time to break out for a long run. He had runs of 51, 39, 63 and 20 yards in the first half. He had three runs in the second half: 63 yards, 42 yards and 13 yards.
Concord jumped out to a 28-6 lead in the first half, outgaining Keene 264-120 through the first two quarters.
The Blackbirds found some rhythm on their opening drive, but stalled on fourth down, giving Concord the ball around midfield. The Keene defense made the first two stops, forcing a 3rd & 11, before Bahuma exploded for a 51-yard touchdown run to set the tone.
It felt like he didn’t stop running until the halftime buzzer went off.
“We had a defense dialed up to start the game where we were … getting our linebackers to go downhill much, much quicker than they have been,” said Keene head coach Linwood Patnode. “When we did that, the first couple of times we got some stops, we got some negative yardage, but they’ve got so many weapons.”
He scored again late in the first quarter, on a drive kept alive by a pass interference penalty on the Keene defense, putting Concord ahead 14-0.
On the Crimson Tide’s next drive, Concord quarterback Zackary Doward found Austin Wells on 3rd & 12 for a 29-yard touchdown pass to put Concord ahead 21-0.
A 51-yard touchdown run by Doward on the next drive gave Concord a 28-0 lead.
Keene’s saving grace in the first half was a 61-yard, three-minute touchdown drive toward the end of the first half to give the Blackbirds — and their fans — some life. Avery and Howard carried the ball right down the field on that drive, with Howard scoring the touchdown from five yards out.
After the extra point was blocked, Keene went to the locker room down 28-6, still looking for some answers.
They never found them.
On the first play of the third quarter, Doward ran for 63 yards, setting up a five-yard touchdown run from Reece Reedenauer, and the Crimson Tide was well on its way.
“We were playing games with the defensive line, we were having the linebackers do different reads, we went into a zone coverage a little bit, it didn’t matter,” Patnode said. “Every time they saw us do [one thing], they did [another]. They have a quarterback who can run … and he could also throw to back in the backfield.”
Concord scored a touchdown on seven of its nine drives, with one drive ending at the end of the half, the other with a punt late in the game.
The Blackbirds fall to 1-1 on the season and host Nashua North (2-0) next Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“We have to go back to work,” Patnode said. “We’ll be right back to work in the morning. … You have to have some character and you have to leave here tonight saying, ‘We’re not putting up with this again. Let’s go back to work and see if we can fix it.’ That’s what we have to do. We’ll do that.”
Concord (1-1) hosts Manchester Central for their homecoming game next Saturday at 1 p.m.
