Keene High School’s only home varsity gymnastics meet had to be sliced from a multi-team meet to a dual meet Friday night, with only Pelham High making the trip to Keene due to the weather.
Goffstown, Hollis-Brookline, Merrimack and Milford all didn’t make it. Still, it gave the Blackbirds, who finished 13-13 on the season, a tuneup for the state meet next Saturday at Pinkerton Academy in Derry. Pelham won the head-to-head match with Birds at the Keene Family YMCA, 127.9 to 112.75.
Pelham gymnasts finished in the top three in all events, with the exception of the vault and all-around. Competing as an individual though she trains with Keene, Conant High’s Heather Gonyea finished second in the vault and third in the all-around.