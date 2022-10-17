The NHIAA released its postseason field hockey bracket Monday morning, with the tournaments beginning Tuesday and running until Sunday, Oct. 30.
Keene and Conant qualified for the Division I and Division III brackets, respectively. Keene earned the No. 8 seed in D-I and will host No. 9 Londonderry Thursday at 3:30 p.m., and Conant earned the No. 5 seed in D-III and will visit No. 4 Mascenic Friday at 3 p.m.
The Blackbirds (7-8-1) and Londonderry (7-9) have played some tight contests over the past few years, including Londonderry's 2-1, double overtime win over Keene in last year's playoffs.
Keene beat Londonderry, 3-0, just a week and a half ago in the most recent meeting between the two teams. Paige Davis, Kaylyn Trubiano and Mikayala Guillet each scored for Keene in the win, and the defense only let up two shots on goal.
That was on Senior Day — which Keene head coach Michelle Tiani said added to the emotions of the day — so don't expect Thursday's playoff game to play out the same way.
“The playoff game will be different," Tiani said. "We’ve battled Londonderry hard the last few years. We’re definitely not taking them for granted. They’re feisty. They’re athletic.”
Keene is hosting its first playoff game since 2017 (excluding the COVID year in 2020), when it hosted Dover as the No. 7 seed. Dover upset the Blackbirds that year, 2-1.
Now Keene gets another chance to defend its home turf.
“We’re so excited to host another playoff game," Tiani said.
The winner of Thursday's preliminary round matchup will travel to No. 1 Winnacunnet for the quarterfinals.
The Sentinel will provide full coverage from Thursday's playoff game at Foster Field.
Conant (10-4) earned a first-round bye in the playoffs and is matched up against Mascenic (11-4) in the quarterfinal round. The Vikings will host as the No. 4 seed on Friday at 3 p.m.
The teams met twice this year and split the regular season series. Both games ended 1-0, with the home team winning each game. Friday will not only bring out two competitive teams, but also a local rivalry that always makes for a good atmosphere. The schools are separated by just 12 miles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.