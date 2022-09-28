After Wednesday’s 7-0 win over Nashua North, the Keene field hockey team now has just five games left in the regular season.
All of them against teams that are currently in a playoff spot in Division I.
Keene hosts Concord (7-3) on Monday, then travels to Pinkerton (4-6), hosts Londonderry (5-6), visits Exeter (8-1-1) and ends the regular season hosting Winnacunnet (8-1).
With such a tough schedule upcoming, head coach Michelle Tiani used Wednesday’s game to move some girls into different positions and see what works, see what doesn’t work.
“We took it as a time to clean things up and work on some passing,” Tiani said. “Definite team win today.”
Junior Tessa Pearson played just about every position on the field Wednesday, shifting from the forward position to the mid position to the back line. She recorded an assist on senior Kaylyn Trubiano’s goal in the third quarter — Trubiano’s second of three scores in the game.
“[Pearson is] a phenomenal, well-skilled player,” Tiani said. “She played forward, mid and back today. You can put her anywhere. She’s our anchor there.
“I probably could’ve put her in goal today and she probably would’ve just controlled it,” Tiani joked.
Trubiano’s hat trick was the first of her career, she said. She scored in the first minute of the game, scored again in the third quarter and capped off the hat trick in the first minutes of the fourth quarter.
“I was feeling very energetic,” Trubiano said. “I had a lot of energy today.”
Sophomore Cece Walier, junior Paige Davis, senior Lindsay Marshall and sophomore Sofia Miller all scored for the Blackbirds as well.
Davis’s goal in the third quarter was the first of her varsity career.
“It was very exciting,” Davis said. “The last two games, that’s been my goal. Everyone was trying to give me the ball, but I kind of didn’t want it.”
“We had confidence in you, Paige,” Trubiano — a captain — chimed in.
“I felt the confidence,” Davis added.
Keene’s seven goals were split between five different players.
“We’ve become more of a team since the first game,” Davis said. “We want to be around each other.”
“We worked on a lot today,” Trubiano said. “We did a lot of passing, which is what we needed to work on.”
The Blackbirds — now 6-5 — currently sit eighth in the D-I standings, with a tough road ahead to round out the season. The top 11 teams make the playoffs.
All five of Keene’s losses have been to current playoffs teams, and all five have been one-goal losses, including an overtime loss to Manchester Central-West last week.
With five more games — all against current playoffs teams — the Blackbirds have an opportunity to see where they rank among other state title contenders.
“We need to work together,” Trubiano said. “Everything we’ve been working on, we need to put into these games. … We’ve improved a lot since last year. I feel like we can do it, we just need to put our heads together.”
For the Blackbirds, it’s one game a time from now until playoffs.
“Every game is big,” Tiani said. “Right now, we’re just focusing on Concord. That’s where we are. Just taking it one step at a time. But every game is important, these last five games here.
“Making the playoffs is goal one,” Tiani added. “Then goal two is to win a playoff. But right now, we’re just on step one, so every game is going to help us get to that first goal. We’ve slowed it down. Keep it simple. Little goals throughout the way.”
Keene hosts Concord Monday at 4:30 p.m.
“This team is more than its record, for sure," Tiani said. “I think we really have a chance to cause some trouble. I think no matter what team we draw [in the playoffs], we feel we can be competitive.”
