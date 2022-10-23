HAMPTON — Keene was in it until the very last second.
Literally.
Down by a goal for a majority of the contest, Winnacunnet scored twice in the fourth quarter to stun the Keene field hockey team, 2-1, in the quarterfinal round of the Division I playoffs Sunday in Hampton.
Winnacunnet’s game-winner came with triple zeros on the clock. The Warriors were awarded an untimed corner and Abby Wilber took advantage, getting her shot into the far right corner of the goal to send her team to the semifinals.
Elation for the Warriors. Heartbreak for the Blackbirds.
“As soon as the ball hit the back of our goal — it’s my last game ever, so that was really a lot emotionally,” said Keene senior Gwennie Walier. “Throughout the game, when we had so many of our players out … we could still pass the ball up the field. We were still in their circle the entire time. We could’ve won, but we did our best.”
“We held our calm and held them until the very last second,” said Keene senior Kaylyn Trubiano, who scored her team's lone goal in the second quarter. “We had our opportunities but just couldn’t get it off.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Trubiano scored on a corner with 6:21 left to play in the first half. The Blackbirds were building up to that goal throughout the first and second quarters, and Trubiano’s goal came on the fourth consecutive corner try in that sequence.
The relentless push paid off.
“I had an open shot, and I just took it,” Trubiano said. “When you have the opportunity, you have to take it.”
Coming in as big underdogs, Keene’s goal put the Warriors — the top seed in D-I — in a position they haven’t been in much this season: Behind on the scoreboard.
“It frazzled them a little bit,” Trubiano said. “And it kept our intensity up.”
Winnacunnet’s frustration showed, as Keene continued to control the pace of play for the rest of the half and took a 1-0 lead to the break.
The third quarter was a bit of a different story, as Winnacunnet used multiple man-up opportunities to build up some momentum and pressure the Keene defense.
Keene bent, but never broke in that quarter as the Blackbirds held on tight to their 1-0 lead. Along with Walier, sophomore Avery Allaire was efficient on the back line to help keep Winnacunnet off the board heading into the final frame.
Keene goalie Trinity Williams came up big for the Blackbirds early in the fourth quarter, as Winncunnet’s Jen Frost had a point-blank look at the net, but Williams kicked it away, much to the approval of the big Keene crowd on site.
Williams was key all game, standing tall any time her name was called.
“Trinity has been great,” said Keene coach Michelle Tiani. “She has definitely stepped up and been that anchor in net for us over the playoffs.”
The Warriors kept pushing, and Grace Vanderels eventually tied the game at one with 7:57 left in the fourth quarter.
Over the few minutes following the goal, Keene had three corner opportunities to try and get the lead back. All three came up empty and Winnacunnet called a timeout with 2:27 to play.
The timeout seemed to rejuvenate the Warriors, leading to the untimed corner at the end of regulation. And what would’ve been an unforgettable upset turned into a game the Blackbirds will maybe want to forget.
“They had to overcome quite a bit of obstacles throughout the game, and they never quit,” Tiani said. “They kept playing their game. They did their best. Can’t have any regrets. It’s not the ending we hoped for, but we play with no regrets.”
“It really just came down to that last goal,” said sophomore Cece Walier — Gwennie Walier’s sister. “Everyone just literally put their all into it and left everything on the field.”
What they won’t want to forget is a season that saw the Blackbirds host its first playoff game since 2017 and — as the No. 8 seed in the tournament — push the top seed to the brink.
“This group is so special, and they’ve definitely set the tone,” Tiani said. “This is the bar that’s been set, so every group is trying to live up to it. The legacy that’s being left behind is hard work, determination, no-quit attitude. … This will definitely go down as one of my most successful teams, so hopefully we can keep building on that.”
No matter how you put it, the 2022 Blackbirds season will go in the books a big accomplishment for the program.
“We kept together,” Trubiano said. “We just played together. We had confidence in each other. We believed in each other.”
“This was my favorite season by far,” said Gwennie Walier. “We really all worked so hard and gave it our all.”
Keene ends the season with an 8-9-1 record. Of the nine losses this season, eight were by just one goal, including Sunday’s heartbreaker in the playoffs.
The Blackbirds have continuously built up the program over the last few years and — despite losing seven seniors — has a strong core of returners lined up to continue the upwards trajectory.
“I’m really excited to keep going,” said Cece Walier. “I’m really just exited to keep going. I think the next two years with this team are going to be awesome.”
“I’m proud of us, and you’re going to do a good job next year,” Gwennie told her sister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.