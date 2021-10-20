Last year, the Keene field hockey team broke its four-year playoff drought with a shutout win over Nashua North in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division I tournament.
Every team in the state made the playoffs last year.
Not that Keene didn’t deserve a spot last year, but this year, the playoff field is more exclusive.
And the Blackbirds put together a good enough regular season to qualify.
Their 6-9-1 record was good for the No. 9 seed in DI and pits them against No. 8 Londonderry (7-7-2) Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Londonderry.
Keene has already proven that it’s a winnable game, beating the Lancers, 6-4, in their early-September regular season matchup in Keene.
The underclassmen stepped up big in that game, with freshman Sofia Miller and sophomore Alex Contaldi each contributing with two goals apiece. Defensively, freshman Avery Allaire came up with two goal-saving defensive stops.
The upperclassmen proved valuable as well, as junior Kaylyn Trubiano scored two goals of her own and classmate Bella Venezia made eight saves in the cage.
Juniors Meghan Goodwin and Katie Harrington, and senior Eliza Ballaro, each had an assist to contribute to the Blackbirds’ big offensive day.
Keene has played as a defensive team for much of the year, with seniors Claire Stroshine and Meghan Ylitalo holding down the fort on the back line, with Allaire and junior Gwennie Walier rotating in.
“They’ve definitely bought in to being a defensive team,” said head coach Michelle Tiani after Keene’s 1-1 tie with Pinkerton on Sept. 13. “And it shows.
“Having that senior leadership in there, knowing we have Gwennie and Avery, there’s no real worry,” Tiani added after the team’s 1-0 win over Merrimack on Oct. 7. “The defense is so consistent.”
And you can’t talk about defense without mentioning Venezia’s strong play in the cage throughout the season.
The junior has consistently proved herself, pitching three shutouts throughout the season and allowing just one goal in four other games.
Keene is 5-1-1 when Venezia and the defense holds opponents to one goal or less. On the other hand, when their opponent scores two or more goals, the Blackbirds are 1-8.
The one win was the 6-4 victory over Londonderry.
Needless to say, defense will be a factor for the Blackbirds as they look to advance in the postseason.
The winner of Wednesday’s game will travel to No. 1 Exeter for a quarterfinal round matchup.