The annual Keene Elks Hoop Shoot, a free-throw shooting contest offered by the Elks National Foundation for boys and girls ages 8-13, is a chance to show off basketball-shooting skills. For local hot shots, this year’s competition is Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Keene Recreation Center.
Contestants compete in one of three ages groups, boys and girls. They must be at least 8 years old and no older than 13 as of April 1, 2023, to participate.
The Dec. 10 event hosted by Keene Elks Lodge 927 starts at 9 a.m., with registration starting at 8:30.
The competition consists of each player attempting 25 free throws in alternating sets of 10 and 15 attempts at a time. Ties are settled with frames of five free throws in the same shooting order until a winner is determined.
Competitors in the 8-and 9-year-old division shoot from a foul line four feet in front of the regulation distance.
Participants have the chance to advance to district, state, regional and national competitions. Local winners in Keene advance to the South District Finals in January, at a site to be determined.
Regional winners advance to the national championship in Chicago. Names of the national age-group winners are enshrined at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.
For more information, contact Zach Rokes at 603-209-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.