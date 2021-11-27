The annual Keene Elks Hoop Shoot, a free-throw shooting contest offered by the Elks National Foundation for boys and girls ages 8-13, is a chance to show off basketball-shooting skills. For local hot shots, this year’s competition is Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Keene Recreation Center on Washington Street in Keene.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the nationwide event.
Contestants compete in one of three ages groups, boys and girls. They must be at least 8 years old and no older than 13 as of April 1, 2022, to participate.
The Dec. 11 event is hosted by Keene Elks Lodge 927, and starts at 9 a.m., with registration set for 8:30.
The competition consists of each player attempting 25 free throws in alternating sets of 10 and 15 attempts at a time. Ties are settled with frames of five free throws in the same shooting order until a winner is determined.
Competitors in the 8- and 9-year-old division shoot from a foul line 4 feet in front of the regulation distance.
Participants have the chance to advance to district, state, regional and national competitions. Local winners Dec. 11 in Keene advance to the South District Finals on Jan. 8 in Portsmouth.
Ultimately, regional winners advance to the national championship in Chicago. Names of the national age-group winners are enshrined at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.
For more information, contact Paul Miller at 209-5661.