The annual Keene Elks Hoop Shoot, a free-throw shooting contest offered by the Elks National Foundation for boys and girls ages 8-13, is a chance to show off basketball-shooting skills. This year’s competition is Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Keene Recreation Center.
Contestants’ age groups are determined by ages as of April 1, 2019. Age groups are 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13.
If players are 7 years old on April 1, 2019, they are too young to compete. If a player is 14 on April 1, 2019, he or she is too old to compete.
The event starts at 9 a.m., with registration set for 8:30.
The competition consists of each player attempting 25 free throws in alternating sets of 10 and 15 attempts at a time. Ties are settled with frames of five free throws in the same shooting order until a winner is determined.
Competitors in the 8- and 9-year-old division shoot from a foul line 4 feet in front of the regulation distance.
Participants have the chance to advance to district, state, regional and national competitions. Local winners Dec. 7 in Keene advance to the South District at the Rochester Community Center on Jan. 4.
Ultimately, regional winners advance to the national championship in Springfield, Mass., at the Basketball Hall of Fame.
For more information, contact Paul at 209-5661.