Whether it be a city or a town, every community has its roots.
In 2015, the Keene community saw the opening of Keene ICE and the building, owned by the City of Keene, has played host to numerous organizations, including the Keene High School hockey teams, Keene State College club hockey teams, Men’s League, Monadnock Regional High School hockey teams, Keene youth hockey among others.
One thing all the building prides itself on is serving the community first, above all else. That is why when one searches the rink online, it reads Keene Community Ice Arena.
Recently, in a process that had been dragging on, with details sparse, there was a junior hockey team, presented as the Keene Eclipse months ago, that was looking to use Keene ICE for its two programs, an Eastern Hockey League team and an Eastern Hockey League premier team.
On the Eclipse website, it states, “Our players are committed to being visible, positive role models in the community, and we expect them to become vocal cheerleaders for the younger athletes in Keene.”
While that may be true, there was never a deal in place for the Eclipse to be in Keene, the organization just got further than others that have also tried to get into the facility.
With the progressions transpiring whether it be from the Eastern Hockey League website announcement or the Eclipse website promoting itself as a team from Keene, there was enough traction built up, which got them in front of the Keene community this past week, via a Zoom call.
Those Zoom meetings didn’t go as hoped and because of the lack of buy-in from the Keene community in terms of welcoming a junior hockey program as well as the time frame the Eclipse have to get rooted and established in a community in time for a regular season that kicks off in September, the Eclipse program is looking elsewhere.
While the team will not be in Keene for the upcoming season, Eclipse Club President Patrick Cannon is not ruling out the possibility of trying again to sell the Keene community on what the Eclipse product can offer on a wide spectrum.
After all, that was the plan all along.
“As part of our agreement with the EHL, we had to tell them where we were trying to locate,” Cannon said. “We couldn’t purchase a team and then just say we’ll figure out a spot for it later. We had to tell them our intentions. We had been talking with folks at the city and the rink for a year now, so our intentions were to be in Keene.”
So, after the fallout, the next step laid out was members of the Keene ICE Board of Directors, including its new President Rafal Podniesinski, along with representatives from Rink Services Group, which manages the rink and employees, to meet with members of the community and ice users Wednesday evening.
It was the first public meeting the Board of Directors have opened up to the community in five years, according to Podniesinski.
The meeting consisted partially of updating the community that the Eclipse will not be part of the community, at least for the time being, and also opened the floor for those in attendance to voice general concerns about the status of the rink moving forward.
There were both positive and negative reactions to both topics.
On the Eclipse discussion, there were concerns about how the details attached to their potential arrival unraveled and why there wasn’t more discussion relayed from the Keene ICE Board of Directors to the community on what the status was of this potential organization coming to Keene, and the pros/cons it could offer.
There was also mention of the current programs that play at Keene ICE and how beneficial those programs have been for the community and that bringing along a junior hockey program may not best serve the community and its organizations that already use the ice.
The Eclipse’s plan was not going to interfere with the current situation at the rink in terms of ice time, as they were planning to play during the day, when the ice is not being utilized. They were planning on building a locker room space in an unused area of the rink for their two teams to use.
A main discussion off the Eclipse was the financial aspect of them moving to Keene and how that would help or hurt Keene ICE.
The financial state of the rink was a big topic of discussion because of the debt the rink still must pay down annually, the Scully settlement and the current situation due to COVID-19.
The Eclipse is a pay-to-play organization, consisting of hockey players trying to advance to the collegiate level, and using the EHL as an outlet to get looked at.
With that money coming in, there was the potential for Keene ICE to benefit, if worked out that way.
“I think financially is one of the reasons they looked at the Eclipse, but the reality was they were going to give us almost nothing,” Craig Lindsay said. “They were going to buy ice on the cheap and it was a really bad deal for the community. So, that’s why people got up in arms.”
With the pandemic currently presenting issues to the rink, the payments for the rink have been deferred through the end of September. Eventually though, the operating agreement will have to be re-upped. The loan for the rink has at least 20 years remaining on it, according to Podniesinski.
With issues being presented to Keene ICE, the Board of Directors is hoping its root, the community, will come together and help the rink flourish.
If the meeting was any indication, it has to be an arranged marriage, as those in attendance as well as the Board of Directors, weren’t connected on the status of everything going on with the rink that was built not too long ago.
Since the opening, the energy has disappeared around the rink and it’s become harder to get more people involved in the advancement of the rink, according to the discussions at the meeting.
Keene ICE is looking to re-open in the middle of July and is encouraging anybody with ideas about how to best serve the rink as well as improve the Board of Directors interaction with the community moving forward to reach out.