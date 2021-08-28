At the end of the 2020 cross country season, then-juniors Torin Kindopp and Jonathan Hills, along with the rest of the Keene High boys cross country team, had to sit out of the state championship race because of a school board decision regarding student safety and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Had those two been allowed to run, they almost certainly would’ve been towards the top of the final standings across the state.
“It didn’t feel fair, but with the times being so unclear, I think it might’ve been the best choice,” Kindopp said.
Lucky for them, they’ll both have another crack at it this year.
“We have one more chance to do well in the state championship, and you want to use that chance to the best of our abilities,” Hills said. “It gives us more motivation since we missed out last year.”
“There was no closure to the last cross country season, so the fact that Jonathan and Torin have pushed through this as seniors now, that’s really a tremendous testimony to their willpower and their discipline,” said Keene boys cross country head coach Dave Goldsmith.
Now seniors, Kindopp and Hills have a clear goal in mind:
“Shoot to the top, that’s our goal,” Hills said.
Kindopp used his two years running behind Jake Velasquez, the winner of the 2019 Meet of Champions, to push himself to be the best he can be.
Hills has been in a similar situation, running behind Kindopp for the last few years, and has made tremendous strides over the summer. Now the two will be running side-by-side and pushing each other all season long.
“Having Torin in front of me has definitely helped push me,” Hills said. “I think I finally hit the point now where I’m able to train with him and run with him and hopefully push him also.”
“Oh yeah, definitely,” Kindopp agreed.
“It’s definitely interesting seeing Jonathan come from behind me to being at my level,” Kindopp added. “Jonathan really killed it throughout the summer and he came a long way. This year he’s looking even better. Our one-two punch could be talked about around New Hampshire.”
That one-two punch could help push the two seniors to be among the state’s top finishers come state championship time.
“Jonathan and Torin may be the strongest one-two tandem in Division I,” said Dave Goldsmith. “That’s certainly our goal. They’re ready, they’re mature, they’re big and strong. They’re good performance and practice models for the younger group.”
The two seniors are also stepping into leadership roles as co-captains of the young Blackbirds team, a role they’re not entirely used to especially after last year’s unusual season.
“It’s a little weird because you’re used to having people older than you that are often faster than you,” Hills said. “It’s a very young team this year, so it amplifies the fact that you’re the old ones on the team. It’s a weird but good feeling.”
As for individual goals, Kindopp said he wants to run a sub-15:25, which would be an 11-second personal record from his sophomore year. He feels that his best chance to do that will be at Mines Falls Park in Nashua, which is the usual Meet of Champions course at the end of the year.
“I think that should be feasible,” Kindopp said. “Right course, late season, lots of competition. I think that might be the best chance for myself to run a PR.”
Hills isn’t sure where he’ll be this season time-wise, but a sub-16 race is on his list of goals for the year. Sub-15:45 is his reach goal, he said.
“Last year, we didn’t get a chance to showcase on the really fast courses with the fast competition,” Hills said. “But I think I can hit those.”
Both runners hope to continue their athletic careers in college, but first they have one more opportunity to showcase their talents at the state level.
And they’re up for the challenge.
“You don’t want to come in underprepared,” Kindopp said. “If you come in overprepared, you’re definitely going to have a better season.”
“I’ve improved every year so far, so I want to keep that trend and push myself to run fast and do well in all the meets I run in,” Hills said. “I think pushing myself to see where I can go to finish it out in high school would be great.”