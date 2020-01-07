The Keene High boys and girls cross country ski teams came away with top-three finishes recently at the Concord Classic. The boys finished second and the girls were third.
Leading the boys were Jonathan Hills and Dean Truesdell, who skied to third and fourth place, respectively. Hills recorded a time of 21:24 and Dean checked in at 21:46. John Walton was 12th (28:32) and Jackson Truesdell 18th (31:58).
Sophie Dean paced the Blackbirds with an 11th-place finish with a time of 26:13. Also placing were Reagan Hoy (18th, 31:58), Natalie Dean (26th, 37:24) and Mason Lavertue (29th, 41:39).
Keene Coach Ken Henninger said he was pleased with his young team’s performance under difficult snow conditions.