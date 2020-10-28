Keene’s cross country teams cannot compete in Saturday’s NHIAA state tournament in Manchester, due to the district's COVID guidelines.
Per Keene's school board, school-affiliated teams cannot compete in counties that are in the “moderate” or “substantial” community level of transmission based on the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services data, or against any schools with active COVID cases.
“Manchester is in the red zone ("substantial"), and there are a few schools with active cases who will be competing, so we can’t run,” said Keene High athletic director Mike Atkins.
Atkins is waiting to hear back from the NHIAA about whether runners can compete individually — without affiliation with the school — but that scenario seems unlikely.
This is the latest postseason cancelation due to the Keene district's COVID restrictions. The Keene High boys soccer playoff game against Concord Monday and the volleyball playoff game against Bedford Tuesday were both canceled.
In the latest New Hampshire Cross Country rankings, which ranks teams across all divisions in the state, Keene’s girls team is ranked 4th and the boys team is ranked 5th in the state.