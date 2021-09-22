Sophomore Ian Cardinale — paced by seniors Torin Kindopp and Jonathan Hills — led the Keene boys cross country team to a win over Winnacunnet High School Tuesday in Keene.
Cardinale broke his personal record with a time of 17:21 and earned his first ever cross country race win.
Kindopp (17:24) and Hills (17:25) finished second and third respectively in the race.
Sophomore Liam Manuel (17:57) narrowly missed out on a fourth-place finish, instead earning fifth place after a late-race battle with Winnacunnet’s Henry Bybee (17:56).
Sophomore Silas Runez (18:26) sealed Keene’s win with a 10th place finish.
Nobody was surprised to see Keene senior Hannah Shepard leading the pack down the final stretch of the girls race, with junior Reagan Hoy not far behind.
Shepard finished in the top spot with a time of 20:27 and Hoy finished second in 20:35.
Freshman Corinne Kinson (21:10) passed Winnacunnet’s Taylor Boies in the final quarter-mile to take the fourth spot.
The other Hoy sister — sophomore Ella Hoy — finished sixth in 21:22 and senior Sofia Guardiano (21:36) finished seventh.