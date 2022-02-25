LONDONDERRY — On Saturday, nine Keene High wrestlers and four ConVal wrestlers will be competing in the Meet of Champions at Londonderry High School, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Both Keene and ConVal fielded divisional champions during the Division I and Division III tournaments, respectively, last Saturday, with Keene junior Jason Canavan (285 pounds) and ConVal junior Chris Robbins (170 pounds) each earning championships in their respective weight classes.
“The whole season I had my eye on that, since the first day,” Canavan said. “To get it done definitely felt good.”
But this weekend is the big one.
The Meet of Champions combines all divisions across the state, with one true state champion coming out of each weight class at the end of the day.
Keene is sending freshman Peyton Gowell (113), sophomore Carter Spencer (120), sophomore Silas Runez (138), sophomore Alexavier Waters (145), senior Gavin Gruber (seeded No. 4 at 160), senior Austin Morris (seeded No. 2 at 170), senior Jason Foster (seeded No. 2 at 182), senior Jacob Hutchins (195) and Canavan (seeded No. 3 at 285) all to the Meet of Champions.
“We’re happy and excited to compete with that many kids,” said Keene coach Pete Runez, who was named D-I Coach of the Year last Saturday. “Wish we had a couple more.”
Canavan as the No. 3 seed at 285 could come as a bit of a shock given the junior is coming off a D-I championship, but he’ll settle any grievances on the mat come Saturday.
“I feel like I can beat anybody in the bracket,” Canavan said. “Being seeded third is not something I expected, but I’m taking it one match at a time, and I think I can get it done.”
“I always tell [Jason] that he’s one of the smartest wrestlers on the team,” Runez said. “Every close match he has, he knows how to win. He knows how to expose other wrestlers’ weaknesses and then score and capitalize on them. I think he has a great chance of becoming a state champion this weekend.”
Keene finished fourth as a team at the Division I tournament with 141 points, finishing behind Timberlane (265), Salem (184.5) and Nashua South (144).
“We met our seed in almost all the cases [at the D-I tournament],” Runez said. “I was hoping for a couple of our kids to get a couple upsets on paper, but I think we did alright. It keeps us hungry. It keeps our eye on the prize, which is this coming weekend. I think we’re in a good position to do well.”
For ConVal, Robbins (seeded No. 3 at 170), Max Vassar (126), Cam Jordan (132) and Trace Borosinski (285) all qualified for the Meet of Champions.
Morris — the 2020 MoC champion at 160 pounds (there was no MoC in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic) — finished second at this year’s D-I tournament, losing to Pinkerton Academy senior Jack Mackiernan, 3-0, in the finals.
Those two are on track for another meet-up at the Meet of Champions, seeded Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.
“I feel good,” Morris said. “I need to work on getting away on bottom. That’s how [Jack] ultimately beat me. Other than that, I feel good. I’m ready to wrestle.”
If Morris’s situation is bringing up some déjà vu, that’s because it’s the same situation Morris was in his sophomore year. Morris lost to Mackiernan at the D-I tournament in 2020, then beat him at the Meet of Champions.
“I’ve been here before,” Morris said. “[The divisional tournament] is seeding for this week.”
“I’m hoping we can do the same thing this year,” Runez said. “It’s really going to be about how we can adjust our game plan to the other guys’ technique. It’s great wrestling. It’s awesome to have that competition.”
As for the team’s preparation coming into the weekend? At this point, it’s mostly about being mentally prepared, Runez said.
“Everyone seems to be pretty positive,” Runez said. “It’s just dialing in the last few weeks.”
“We all seem focused,” Canavan said. “I think we’re ready to get after it this weekend.”