Members of the Keene High, ConVal and Conant indoor track teams got their final chance to qualify for their respective state meets this weekend with one final run on Sunday at UNH.

In the afternoon Division I meet, Keene High's Chris Stevens brought home two first-place finishes. He was quickest in the 55-meter dash at 6.73 seconds and in the 300-meter at 37.30 seconds. Erik Nolan also added a win in the 600, crossing the line in one minute, 31.22 seconds.

The Keene girls' 4x400 team of Lucy Houston, Bri Hodgman, Ava Streed and McKenna Castor finished fifth with a season best, 4:42.26.

In the morning meet between Division II schools, ConVal sophomore William Simard was fourth in the 1500-meter run with a personal-best time of 4:24.57. Maxx Telofski was sixth in the shot put at 37-feet, 6.5 inches. Junior Jamie Post finished fifth in the 55-meter hurdles at 9.49 seconds. The Cougars relay team of Post, Simard, Ryan Charron and Mason Deschenes finished the 4x400 tenth at 4:12.55

On the girls' side, ConVal junior Tasha MacNeil finished second in the 55-meter dash at 7.67 seconds and fifth in the shot put.

For Conant, junior Kaden Colby was third in the boys' 55-meter hurdles at 9.23 seconds while Nathan Alajajian was fourth in the boys' 3000-meter run at 10:24.66. Amelia Hill was tenth in the girls' 1500 at 5:44.45.

The Division I state meet will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. at Dartmouth College. The Division II championship will be held afterwards at 3 p.m.