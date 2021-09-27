Keene High School’s girls cross country placed second in the large school division of the Manchester Invitational Saturday, against 26 schools from across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine and Vermont.
Keene scored 101 points, just eight behind Burlington, Vt., which won with 93. Dover was a distant third with 141 points.
Leading the way for Keene was Hannah Shepard, who finished 11th in 20:11. Next for Keene was Reagan Hoy, who was 13th in 20:21. Third for Keene was freshman Corinne Kinson, 20th place, 20:46. Fourth and fifth were Sofia Guardiano (22nd overall, 20:51), and Ella Hoy (44th, 21:30).
Twenty-four ConVal runners competed. Tyler Beard finished 15th overall among the boys with a time of 17:41. Allison Bull led the girls with a time of 22:35. Hunter Hall led the Boys JV at 20:08.
Six runners had the opportunity to race the 2.1-mile course at Derryfield. The fastest Cougars in those races were Nathanial Mao (15:31) and Annika Stowell (20:11), who ran over a mile of the race with only one shoe.