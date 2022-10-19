Field hockey playoffs begin Thursday, with Keene and Conant having earned a spot in the Division I and Division III brackets, respectively.
Keene earned the No. 8 spot in D-I and will host No. 9 Londonderry in the preliminary round Thursday at 3:30 p.m., while Conant earned the No. 5 spot in D-III and will travel to No. 4 Mascenic for a quarterfinal matchup at 3 p.m.
No. 8 Keene vs. No. 9 Londonderry
For the first time since 2017, Keene is hosting a playoff game.
The Blackbirds went 7-8-1 this season, which got them the No. 8 seed and home field advantage in the first round. They will host No. 9 Londonderry Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Worth noting, seven of those eight losses were by just one goal. And all but one of their losses came against a playoff team.
Keene also tied Winnacunnet — the No. 1 seed in D-I — in the final game of the regular season.
It’s felt all season long like the Blackbirds have been ready to break out in a big way. Now they have a chance to start the postseason on a strong note, in front of their home crowd.
"It gives us more confidence knowing that we're going to have our own fans here," said senior Katie Harrington. "Home field advantage is huge and plays a huge role in the game and the energy of it."
"I love our student section, our fans are awesome," said senior Gwennie Walier. "I'm really excited that they'll be here."
"It adds a lot of intensity throughout the game," added senior Kaylyn Trubiano. "[The crowd] keeps us going."
Keene’s strength has been in its depth on offense. Pretty much anyone on the field can score at any given moment. And consistently, too. The Blackbirds had nine different players who scored multiple goals in a game this season.
“It’s unexpected where our goals will come from,” said Keene head coach Michelle Tiani.
Seniors Megan Goodwin and Harrington have been in charge of the offense, along with Trubiano, while Walier has been in charge of the back line. It’s the senior class that will be leading the Blackbirds throughout the playoffs — the final run of their high school careers.
"It's insane," Walier said. "I can't believe how long we've been playing together. It's so exciting."
“Our seniors are super experienced,” Tiani said. “We’re definitely going look to them.”
Trubiano is the team’s second leading scorer with nine goals this year and also has the second most assists on the team with 11.
"We just work together [offensively] on the field and off the field and make it work in different situations," Trubiano said.
Junior Tessa Pearson ended the year as the team’s top goal-scorer with 10 goals. Sophomore Sofia Miller scored nine goals, along with Trubiano.
Goodwin is the team’s leader in assists with 12.
Keene and Londonderry played each other earlier this season, with the Blackbirds coming out on top, 3-0, on Oct. 7.
“The playoff game will be different,” said Tiani, recognizing a regular season win doesn’t mean much come playoff time. “We’ve battled Londonderry hard the last few years.”
"We really just have to forget every game we've played before playoffs," Walier said. "It really doesn't matter anymore, and every team has been working as hard as we have to get ready for playoffs."
Last season, it was Londonderry that knocked Keene out of the playoffs, with a 2-1 double overtime victory in the first round.
"We're excited to hopefully get revenge," said Harrington. "We've been working hard. ... We just really want to do our best and get the win."
"A lot of it is mindset, too," said Goodwin. "That's something that we've worked on a lot. We just have to use each other and work together as a team and that's when we're at our best."
The mini rivalry that has been brewing between these two teams goes all the way back — in a way — to Tiani’s high school days. The Keene coach graduated from Londonderry High School. Also, the Pacers’ head coach — Nichole Treadway — coached the JV squad at Keene while Tiani was also coaching for the Blackbirds.
The winner of Thursday’s preliminary round matchup will travel to No. 1 Winnacunnet for the quarterfinals on Sunday.
"We're all really excited," Goodwin said. "This is a really good team, we work really well together and that's what's been getting us through it."
No. 5 Conant at No. 4 Mascenic
In another highlighted rivalry matchup, the Orioles will play the Vikings for the third time this season. The teams split the regular season series, with the home team coming out on top, 1-0, in each of the two games.
Expect another competitive matchup Friday, as the stakes have never been higher with a spot in the semifinals on the line. And given that the two schools are only 12 miles apart, expect a raucous atmosphere as the Conant-Mascenic rivalry writes another chapter.
“There’s a huge rivalry between Conant and Mascenic, always has been,” said Conant head coach Jackie Brown. “We played them on their turf during their homecoming, we played them on our turf during our homecoming, so it’s just been years of rivalry. I expect it to be a very evenly matched game, it usually is. Both teams are pretty even, so I think it’s a matter of who wants it more and who plays better.
“If we get under their skin, we can win it. If they get under ours, they can win it,” Brown added. “It’s essentially up to the girls at this point.”
Freshman Sophia Spingola has led the way offensively for the Orioles with 14 goals and three assists, and senior Rylee Herr is not far behind with 13 goals and nine assists.
Defensively, junior Abby Quill had eight shutouts this year between the pipes. She allowed only 18 goals throughout the entire regular season.
Junior captains Maddie Bergeron and Graecen Kirby have also contributed on both ends of the field. Bergeron has been the “backbone” of the team, as Brown put it, while Kirby has been a “force defensively.” She also had six assists this year.
Junior Megan Newton has also been a key contributor all season.
“She’s a huge playmaker for us,” Brown said.
Conant made the playoffs in 2019 and 2020 (everyone made the playoffs that year due to the COVID pandemic) but did not get past the first round.
Now, at 10-4, the Orioles earned a first-round bye. That is Conant’s best record since Brown took over the program in 2017.
“I think the difference this year, compared to last year, is just team chemistry and just the way that we all play together,” Brown said. “It feels good to have a successful season, feels good to have a first-round bye.
“We’re feeling excited and prepared, and I just really hope we see ourselves in the Final Four,” Brown added.
The winner of this matchup Friday will likely have to travel to No. 1 Gilford in the semifinals next Tuesday at 7 p.m. Gilford hosts No. 9 Mascoma Valley in their quarterfinal matchup Friday. Mascoma Valley beat Stevens, 2-1, in the preliminary round.
