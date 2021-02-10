About a month ago, James Carpenter missed a practice, something that has never happened before. Checking in after practice, it was discovered he was in the hospital and during that time was diagnosed with ampullary cancer.
Carpenter has been helping many of the kids on the team since the first time they laced up. He helps tie skates, carries the teams water bottles and volunteers at the games so the kids can play.
The team members wanted to find a way to support him and their teammate during this time, so the Keene Youth Hockey Club created a GoFundMe for Carpenter to help with expenses and will have a raffle of items made and collected by members during February to help as well.
Carpenter will be having major surgery on Wednesday and he will be out of work and in recovery for an extended period of time.
The jerseys were funded by several parents on the team so they could show support.