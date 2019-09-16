The Keene City Tennis Championships — which were played on courts throughout Keene — came to a close Sunday
Ajay Bhatt and Susan Madrigan, both of Brattleboro, won the men’s and women’s singles titles. Keene natives Anna and Chris Fox won the mixed doubles title, while Peterborough natives Glenn Peck and Clint Burgess captured the men’s doubles championship.
Bhatt defeated Francestown’s Pete Samuelson in the men’s singles final, 6-2, 6-0, while Madrigan beat Walpole’s Anne Nordstrom, who retired from the women’s final after Madrigan won the first set, 7-6.
Peck and Burgess won their final over Tom Bennett of Rindge, and Chet Porowski, of Chesterfield. The latter pair retired in the second set, trailing 4-0 after losing the first set 6-4.
The Foxes defeated Samuelson and Peterborough’s Elizabeth Frost, 6-4, 6-3.