The Greater Keene Cal Ripken 12 and under/70-feet youth baseball team won the state championship Saturday in Londonderry.
Keene entered the finals out of the winner’s bracket to face the host team, and while Londonderry won the first game, 5-2, to force a winner-take-all contest, Keene triumphed in the second, 12-5.
Ollie Frowein — who lost the first game on the mound — exploded at the plate in the second game, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI, while Sean Callahan was 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBI.
Nolan Gillis pitched the first five innings, giving up three runs, two earned, with five hits and three walks to earn the win. Fitch Hennessey pitched the final inning, giving up two earned runs on two hits with three strikeouts.