The Greater Keene Youth Baseball and Softball Association made the decision to cancel the spring/summer season for Cal Ripken Baseball (Tee Ball, Rookie, Minor and Major).
“The Greater Keene Youth Baseball and Softball Association is obviously very committed to the health and well-being of every child in both baseball and softball,” League President Christine Nowill said. “We want every family to feel safe.”
With the cancellation, players in the minor and major division, ages 9-12, still have the option to play in the Swanzey Cal Ripken League, which is still planning to hold a season. Swanzey doesn’t have a softball league, so they wouldn’t be able to accommodate Keene if needed for softball.
“We’re going to come back next year stronger than ever,” Nowill said. “We are so grateful that we have such a strong partnership with Swanzey, as we always have and love that they are able to work with us to ensure that our kids are able to play ball.”
Keene is planning to move forward with softball, Babe Ruth and fall ball, but nothing has been finalized regarding that.
Nowill is hoping that volunteers from the Keene league offer their help to Swanzey for the coming season. Swanzey doesn’t have a confirmed start date but registration to play is open on the league website.
“We have some Keene volunteers coming over but we still need more,” Swanzey Cal Ripken Baseball League President John Holden said.
With the cancellation news, there are updated payment options listed on the Greater Keene Youth Baseball and Softball Association’s Facebook page that those signed up for the Keene league can decide from.