The Keene High boys track and field team picked up several top-place finishes enroute to a third-place overall finish at the CVC Championships on Saturday at Keene High. The Keene girls finished fourth with 72.5 points. The boys had 98 points.
Hanover won the boys competition with 124 points. Vermont’s Thetford Academy topped the girls competition wit 101 points. Fall Mountain and Monadnock also competed in the 15-team meet.
Keene’s Chris Stevens was among the top highlights, winning the 100-meter dash (10.77 seconds) and the 200 (22.39). He was also a part of the 4 x 100 relay that took first place.
Keene’s Erik Nolan won the 400 at 51.74 seconds. Sully Sturtz was second in the 1600 for the Blackbirds at four minutes, 32.10 seconds and second in the 3200 at 10:02.35. Keene also took the top spot in the 4 x 400 relay and second in the 4 x 800 relay.
Monadnock’s Gavin Lombara was second in the boys 110 hurdles at 16.34 seconds and third in the 300 hurdles at 42.96. Peyton Joslyn was third in the boys 800 for the Huskies at 2:06.74.
Fall Mountain’s Ben Tetu was fourth in the 3200 at 10:11.81. Tyson Patch was third in the shot put for the Wildcats with a heave of 122 feet.
On the girls’ side, Keene’s 4 x 800 relay took first place at 11:02.21. Fall Mountain was second at 11:11.41. Keene also was third in the 4 x 400.
Troia Milotte was second in the girls discus for the Blackbirds with a toss of 100-feet. She also was sixth in the shot put at 27-feet, 9.75 inches. Her teammate Zoe Jane Roberts was fifth at 28-feet, 0.50 inches.
Keene’s Lucy Houston was fourth in the 400 meters at 1:04.16 and sixth in the 200 at 28.18 seconds. Lillian Hansen was third in the 300 hurdles at 51.66 seconds. Lucy Pieranunzi was fifth in the 100 hurdles at 18.49 seconds. Bri Hodgman was sixth in the 100 (13.71) and sixth in the 400 (1:06.41).
Ella Hoy finished fifth in the girls 3200 meters at 12:58.45 for the Blackbirds. Corinne Kinson and Maddie Carlson were sixth and seventh in the 800 at 2:39.14 and 2:41.49 for the Birds.
Fall Mountain’s Sierra Proper was third in the girls shot put with a 28-foot, 10-inch throw and sixth in the javelin at 79-feet, eight inches. Makenna Knapp was fourth in the javelin for the Wildcats, throwing 86-feet, one inch.
Monadnock’s Sarina Stengle was tied for fourth in the triple jump at 29-feet, three inches. Anna Bentley was sixth in the 3200 at 13:33.35.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
