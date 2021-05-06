MERRIMACK — On Tuesday, the Keene High boys track team beat Merrimack, 104-39, in Merrimack to move to 4-0 on the season.
Keene won 13 of the 15 individual events and both the 4 X 100 and 4 X 400 Relays. The Blackbirds also swept the top three places in four events (800, 1600, 3200 and High Jump) and the top two spots in three others (Shot Put, Discus and 100).
Outstanding performances included:
Torin Kindopp — 1st 1600 (4:23.66) and 1st 800 (2:02.39)
Jonathan Hills — 2nd 1600 (4:38.85) 2nd 800 (2:08.88)
Jacob Migneault — 1st Discus (93’07”) and 1st Shot Put (35’11.5”)
Bradley Baybutt — 1st HJ (5’10”)
Jonas Omara — 1st 110 High Hurdles (17.34) 1st 300 Intermediate Hurd (45.85) 3rd HJ (5’08” Tie)
William O’Connor — 1st 100 (11.89) 1st 200 (24.13)
Erik Nolan — 1st 400 (57.08) and 2nd in 100 (12.08)
Peter Shield — 1st Triple Jump (38’11”) 2nd HJ (5’08”)
Martin Nelligan — 1st 3200 (10:50.90)
Silas Johnson — 3rd 1600 (4:48.96), 3rd 800 (2:10.93)
Lucas Sipler — 1st Long Jump (17’03.25)
4 X 100 Relay — 1st (47.01); Jacob Migneault, Zebediah Lessard, Erik Nolan, Will O’Connor
4 X 400 Relay — 1st (3:39.90); Jonas O’Mara, Will O’Connor, Erik Nolan, Torin Kindopp
Keene’s next meet is Tuesday vs. Goffstown at 4 p.m. in Keene.