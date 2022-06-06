20220606-SPT-Hills

Senior Jonathan Hills of the Keene boys track & field team runs in the 3200 at Saturday’s Meet of Champions at Sanborn Regional High School.

 Courtesy of Pete Hills

KINGSTON — The Keene boys track & field team saw two school records broken at Saturday’s Meet of Champions at Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston.

Senior Jonathan Hills finished second in the 3200-meter in 9:22.19, breaking the school record that was set in 1994 by Erik Saunders (9:23.74).

The 4x400-meter relay team also set the school record, finishing in 3:25.43 to earn second place. The previous school record was set last season (3:25.55). The relay team is made up of Torin Kindopp, Liam Glodgett, Chris Stevens and Erik Nolan.

Kindopp finished fourth in the 1600-meter (4:22.69). Glodgett finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (41.14). Stevens finished fourth in the 100-meter (11.34) and sixth in the 200-meter (23.01).

Conant senior Ethan Vitello had three top-five finishes, including a championship in the triple jump (43’3). He finished second in the long jump (20’9.5) and fifth in the 200-meter (22.84).

Senior Garrett Somero placed second in the shot put (46’9) and fifth in the discuss (132’8).

Monadnock senior Mitchell Hill finished second in the 800-meter (1:56.73).

On the girls side, Monadnock senior Liliana Chirichella finished second in the 400-meter (59.41).

Keene senior Hannah Shepard finished fourth in the 1600-meter (5:24.54) and seventh in the 800-meter (2:23.99). Junior Reagan Hoy placed seventh in the 1600-meter (5:31.60).

Top six finishers qualify for the New England Championships next Saturday at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Conn.

