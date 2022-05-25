It all came down to junior Nick Cusack and sophomore Sam Bergeron in No. 3 doubles in the first round of the NHIAA Division I boys tennis tournament, and they delivered.
Their 8-3 win sealed the 5-4 team victory for the Keene boys tennis team over Manchester Central Tuesday at the Keene High tennis courts.
“It felt good,” Cusack said. “We played well. Sam did amazing. ... It was a great feeling to finally win.”
“It feels great,” Bergeron said. “I was so excited. So ecstatic. Unbelievable. ... Probably my favorite win of the season so far was that No. 3 doubles win.
“I was nervous all the way, though,” Bergeron added. “I had a feeling that we were going to have to clinch. ... There was definitely a lot of pressure, because it was playoffs, too.”
With the win, Keene — the No. 8 seed — advances to face No. 1 Hanover in the quarterfinal round on Thursday in Hanover.
The teams were tied at three apiece after the six singles matches, then split the first two doubles matches, leaving it up to No. 3 doubles to decide a winner.
“I looked back and all the people were watching me and it was kind of an ‘Aha’ moment,” Cusack said. “You have to learn to not let those moments rattle you and I think we both knew around halfway through that we got this. We just played it like any other game.
“We’ve been No. 3 doubles for a while, so I have had a little bit of this pressure before ... but it was definitely a different situation, especially in the playoffs,” Cusack added.
Cusack and Bergeron worked well together to secure the victory for themselves and the Blackbirds, both making impressive shots and serves to keep Central freshmen Nick Chiesa and Nate Bannister at arm’s length.
“Nick and Sam hooked up last year and their chemistry is really good,” said Keene coach Bill Hay.
“I love playing with Nick,” Bergeron said. “It is so much fun. He just hits the most incredible shots. Love to watch him play.”
Juniors Dillon Rodgers and Max Santos also earned a doubles victory for Keene, 8-5, to set the stage for the winner-take-all third doubles.
Rodgers, Santos and Bergeron also won their singles matches as the teams split.
“We beat [Central] 6-3 the first time, but we won the top players and we lost the top two matches today,” Hay said. “I was thinking, ‘Boy, those guys have improved a lot.’ ... It came down to the wire and we’ve always been pretty strong in doubles. ... They work well together. Chemistry is as important as anything.”
Up next for Keene is No. 1 Hanover (14-0) in the quarterfinal round. Hanover beat Keene, 8-1, during the regular season. Rodgers and Santos picked up Keene’s only win that day, in No. 2 doubles.
“They’re really, really tough,” Hay said. “They’re also really nice kids. I like their coach a lot. We’ll go and do the best we can and see how we do. Maybe we can gain some ground and get lucky. You never know.”
“It’s going to be a tough match ... but I think we can do it,” Cusack said. “They’re a good team but we are too.”
Final scores:
Will Delaney (C) def. Ethan Lewis (K), 8-0
Jimmy Gilroy (C) def. Matt McGreer (K), 8-4
Dillon Rodgers (K) def. Isaac Grablewski (C), 8-3
Max Santos (K) def. Ben Soucy (C), 8-4
Sam Bergeron (K) def. Nick Chiesa (C), 8-4
Nate Bannister (C) def. Garrett Gitchell (K), 8-5
Delaney & Gilroy (C) def. Lewis & McGreer (K), 8-5
Rodgers & Santos (K) def. Grablewski & Soucy (C), 8-5
Bergeron & Cusack (K) def. Chiesa & Bannister (C), 8-5