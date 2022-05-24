The Keene boys tennis team will host No. 9 Manchester Central Tuesday in the first round of the NHIAA Division I playoffs, the league announced Monday.

The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Keene High tennis courts.

Keene — the No. 8 seed in the D-I bracket — will host a playoff match for the first time since 2014, according to head coach Bill Hay.

The Blackbirds ended the regular season with an 8-6 record, and defeated Central in the regular season, 6-3, back in mid-April. Central ended the year with a 7-7 record.

Tuesday’s winner will move on to the quarterfinal round to face No. 1 Hanover (14-0) on Thursday.

ConVal will visit Bow in the quarterfinal round of the Division II bracket on Thursday at 4 p.m. The Cougars finished with a 7-5 record, earning the No. 6 seed in the tournament.

Bow — the No. 3 seed — ended the season at 11-2, including a 6-3 win over ConVal in mid-April.

The winner of that match will face the winner of No. 2 Lebanon (12-1) vs. No. 7 Kennett (7-6) in the semifinals next Monday. Lebanon and Kennett will play Thursday.

On the girls’ side, Monadnock (5-7) and Conant (4-8) both earned spots in the Division III bracket, the Huskies as the No. 9 seed and the Orioles as the No. 10 seed.

Monadnock visits No. 8 Plymouth and Conant visits No. 7 White Mountains, both on Wednesday at 4 p.m. This will be the first time these teams face off this year.

Chris Detwiler can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1411, or cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Detwiler.

