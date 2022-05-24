Keene boys tennis to host No. 9 Manchester Central in first round of Division I playoffs, ConVal to visit Bow in D-II bracket By Christopher Detwiler Sentinel Staff Christopher Detwiler May 24, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Keene boys tennis team will host No. 9 Manchester Central Tuesday in the first round of the NHIAA Division I playoffs, the league announced Monday.The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Keene High tennis courts.Keene — the No. 8 seed in the D-I bracket — will host a playoff match for the first time since 2014, according to head coach Bill Hay. The Blackbirds ended the regular season with an 8-6 record, and defeated Central in the regular season, 6-3, back in mid-April. Central ended the year with a 7-7 record.Tuesday’s winner will move on to the quarterfinal round to face No. 1 Hanover (14-0) on Thursday. ConVal will visit Bow in the quarterfinal round of the Division II bracket on Thursday at 4 p.m. The Cougars finished with a 7-5 record, earning the No. 6 seed in the tournament.Bow — the No. 3 seed — ended the season at 11-2, including a 6-3 win over ConVal in mid-April.The winner of that match will face the winner of No. 2 Lebanon (12-1) vs. No. 7 Kennett (7-6) in the semifinals next Monday. Lebanon and Kennett will play Thursday.On the girls’ side, Monadnock (5-7) and Conant (4-8) both earned spots in the Division III bracket, the Huskies as the No. 9 seed and the Orioles as the No. 10 seed.Monadnock visits No. 8 Plymouth and Conant visits No. 7 White Mountains, both on Wednesday at 4 p.m. This will be the first time these teams face off this year. Chris Detwiler can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1411, or cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Detwiler. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Seed Playoff Tennis Sport Monadnock Team Manchester Central Plymouth Christopher Detwiler Follow Christopher Detwiler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Read about the Nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Ben Dean, Monadnock baseball Sydney Maclean, Keene softball Avery Moore, ConVal softball Hannah Shepard, Keene track & field Vote View Results Back