The tension across the three center courts at Keene High was strung tighter than the rackets in play.
Keene needed to win just one doubles match to clinch a first-round NHIAA Division I Tournament victory against Pinkerton. All three matches at one point were each separated by one set.
On court no. 2, Ethan Lewis and Dillon Rodgers — the Blackbirds' top pairing — trailed Pinkerton's Beau Freedman and Ethan Johnston by a set.
There was controversy over lines calls and plenty of back and forth. Words and Wilsons were volleyed with animosity and intensity.
Then, there was Keene felicity.
Lewis and Rodgers rallied to lead 6-5, then took two of the final three sets to win 8-6. Rodgers, following three consecutive returns off lobbed shots from Pinkerton's back line, plopped a backhand in front of Johnston to clinch the match point and extend Keene's season.
"It was just exaltation," said Lewis, who emphatically high fived Rodgers after his doubles partner clinched the win. "It was kind of overwhelming in a sense, to know that the smack talk that we faced early on, we talked back with our rackets."
Moments later, Nick Cusack and Sam Bergeron locked down the third doubles match 8-4 to clinch a 6-3 victory for Keene, it's tenth win of the season.
The Blackbirds, the tournament's No. 8 seed, now have the honor of traveling to take on undefeated top seed Bedford in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
But earning that right was celebratory in and of itself.
Rodgers also battled back to win at No. 2 singles. He trailed Ethan Flaherty 4-2 before rallying to win 8-6 in what served as the pivotal singles match that gave the Blackbirds some margin for error in doubles play.
"It was a big day," said Rodgers, a senior. "We're No. 8, they're (the ninth seed). They're coming in to play us. It was a crazy game."
"I think it was accuracy," he added of the key to his comeback win. "Once I started hitting my shots down the line and cross court, it just started to blend good."
Matt McGreer was an 8-5 winner at third singles for the Blackbirds. Max Santos won 8-1 at No. 4 singles and Bergeron took an 8-4 win at No. 5 singles.
Keene topped Pinkerton 5-4 when the teams met on May 10 at Pinkerton, and Keene coach Bill Hay knew his squad was in for another tightly contested match with the season on the line.
"I told their coach we both knew it could have gone either way," said Hay. "To get the gravy, that was nice."
"They were in the moment," Hay said of his team. "They weren't looking ahead or behind. They were on purpose and doing what needed to be done. They are a pretty resilient team. They can hold their own."
It's an identical situation to what the Blackbirds faced last season when they clinched an opening-round match at home only to run into an undefeated buzzsaw — eventual state champs Hanover — in the second round.
Bedford defeated Keene 9-0 on April 19, and the Bulldogs have not dropped more than two games in a match all season. The Blackbirds know what they are going up against.
"You go in and you do your best," said Hay. "See what you can learn and try to figure it out. It's like chess. How can you match up your strengths against their weakness. How can you find their weakness."
"We know that, unless the hand of God comes down and something weird happens, it's probably going to be our last match of the season. But it's going to be celebratory," said Hay. "The bus rides are amazing. I've got personalities across the board. So I'm looking forward to that."
