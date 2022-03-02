MANCHESTER — The Keene boys hockey team heads to Manchester Wednesday to take on Trinity High School in the first round of the Division I playoffs.
The game will be at JFK Arena with puck drop scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
The Blackbirds (7-11) snuck into the playoffs as the No. 11 seed, beating Merrimack, 6-5, on Feb. 23 to earn a spot in the postseason.
Trinity (9-7-2) comes into the postseason as the No. 6 seed.
“We’re really excited and relived we made it,” said junior Joel Beard. “Coming into the season, all we had to do is make the playoffs and anything can happen from there. Doesn’t matter what seed we are.”
Beard scored twice in the regular season finale to help push the Blackbirds into the playoffs, and had a goal against Nashua North-Souhegan on Feb. 19.
“Personally, I feel great. Practices have been going well,” Beard said. “But I think the biggest part is our team. We’ve got three solid lines that can go out there and play hockey. We’ve got a strong defensive core. We’ve got three great goaltenders that can make saves, step up for us and play big in big moments.”
Along with Beard, fellow junior Jonah Murphy has been finding the back of the net, scoring four goals in the team’s final three games of the regular season. After a slow start to the year, Murphy finished the regular season with 12 goals and 13 assists, which adds up to a team-high 25 points.
“Definitely gained some confidence,” Murphy said. “Had some struggles in the beginning of the season, but I gained it back and it just keeps on coming.”
Keene and Trinity met less than a month ago, on Feb. 5 in Manchester, as the Pioneers came away with a 4-2 victory, including an empty-net goal at the end of the game. Trinity got ahead 3-0 in the first period, but the Blackbirds chipped away, eventually making it a one-goal game. Murphy and senior Robbie Nowill each scored in that game to bring Keene within striking distance, but Trinity’s empty-netter sealed the deal.
“We were right there in that game,” said Keene coach Chris McIntosh. “So we’ll see. [Trinity is] a good team. “The second and third periods might’ve been our best periods of the season and we showed what kind of team we can be. It came right down to that empty net goal.”
As for what needs to happen Wednesday for Keene to pull off the upset? It starts with the opening puck drop.
“Definitely a strong start is pretty obviously what we need,” Murphy said. “That can help us avoid what happened last time, and we can keep it going throughout the game.”
“They have to find a way to come out right out of the gate,” McIntosh said. “It’s hard to come back from some of those deficits that we take early on. If they can do that, I think they’ll be just fine.”
Coming out strong and playing with more physicality are two keys that can turn the tide for the Blackbirds on Wednesday.
“We need to hit a lot,” Beard said. “We need to play bigger than we are. We didn’t hit a lot last game. They skated all over us the last time. They were hitting us, knocking us down, skating right past us.”
Keene will have a couple of significant pieces missing on Wednesday. Nowill — a captain of this Blackbirds squad — stepped away from the team for personal reasons, McIntosh said. Nowill last played against Bishop Guertin on Feb 12. Keene played their last four games without the senior, going 2-2.
“He still supports the team, supports the boys, and we support him,” McIntosh said.
The Blackbirds will also be without junior Leo Ballaro, who broke his collarbone in the regular season finale against Merrimack. Ballaro ended the year with six goals and 12 assists.
Junior Chase Hill is also out for the rest of the season with a broken bone. He had three goals and three assists throughout the year.
The lines will certainly look different come Wednesday without those three key pieces, but that’s not to say Keene doesn’t have guys who can step in and fill those roles.
“We’ve got guys that can play. And they’re going to have to,” McIntosh said. “That’s where we’re at.”
It starts with Murphy and Beard on the offensive end, and sophomore Noah Parrelli has also proved himself as a big offensive threat.
Defensively, it all goes through senior Ryan Smart — now the only rostered senior — and sophomore Casey Mooers. Mooers has contributed with seven assists this year.
Of course, junior goalies Orion Murphy and Liam Jarvis are the anchors of the defense, both capable of stepping up during the postseason. McIntosh said a starter for Wednesday’s game has not yet been determined.
“We couldn’t be more confident with either Liam or Orion,” McIntosh said. “In the best way possible, I feel like it’s flipping a coin.”
McIntosh added that sophomore Cam Quail — who has missed the entire season so far due to a concussion — suited up for the first time for practice Monday and will be a game-time decision for Wednesday’s game.
“Or even within the game itself,” McIntosh said.
The winner of Wednesday’s game advances to play No. 3 Exeter Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the tournament.
“It’s really exciting,” said Jonah Murphy. “Anything can happen. We all know we have what it takes.”