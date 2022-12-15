New year, same team.
Mostly.
Despite losing Robbie Nowill and Ryan Smart — two key leaders of last year’s Keene boys hockey team — the Blackbirds bring back a vast majority of its squad from last season, and the boys are looking to do more damage at the Division I level.
Last year, the team was a borderline playoff team, barely sneaking into the postseason and then losing to Trinity in the preliminary round. This year, pretty much everyone comes back with an extra year of experience under their belt, while some of the other teams in the division will be in rebuilding mode.
It’s a small window of opportunity, but the window is there.
Senior forward Joel Beard was unanimously voted as team captain this year and classmates Leo Ballaro and Jonah Murphy — also Beard’s linemates — will serve as assistant captains. Those seniors will play a large part in the team’s success on and off the ice, as the group will be taking more of a “team-first” approach this season. It’s not going to be just one guy carrying the team, everyone is going to be expected to contribute throughout the season.
For that to work, the three captains will be tasked with growing the team camaraderie in the locker room, which then tends to translate on the ice.
“What we do this year is truly going to start off the ice,” said Keene head coach Chris McIntosh. “What we’re looking for is for everyone to be a quote, unquote leader on the team. And that can be in different ways, whether it’s vocally, stepping up in the right spots, but ultimately, we’re looking for this group to come in an empower each other.
“I think if they can really gel off the ice, in the locker room and they can be positive to one another, and to themselves, I really love their chances,” McIntosh added. “I think it’s going to translate into some really good hockey.”
While the roster is relatively similar to last year, the team will definitely have a different look. The line groupings are still up in the air, McIntosh said, including the Red Line, as it’s called, composed of Beard, Ballaro and Murphy. It’s likely to see those three together to start the year, but McIntosh said it’s not out of the question to mix things up throughout the season and see what works.
“Just trying to find the spark,” McIntosh said. “If we can find the spark, hopefully we can get that fire lit.”
The rest of the forwards — including juniors Colin French and Noah Parrelli — will be mixing and matching to find that spark that McIntosh is looking for, but the Blackbirds have enough depth at forward to put out two or three more lines behind the Red Line, which is crucial at the D-I level.
The defensive pairings are more set in stone, with juniors Ben Greenwald and Casey Mooers taking the top pairing. Junior Cam Quail — who missed most of last season due to injury — will start the season healthy, which will be a nice addition to the defense.
“If [Quail] can be on the ice, he’s going to be a huge, huge impact player for us,” McIntosh said. “Especially defensively. He’s not a rough and tough kid, but he’s a very, very smart hockey player. Finds himself in the right places, moves the puck well. Quiet, calm and collective, and ultimately a strong leader.”
Sophomore Evan Ahnert was a nice surprise on the defensive end last season but comes into this year with an injury from lacrosse in the fall. But Ahnert should be healthy once January rolls around, McIntosh said, and will provide an important piece to the defensive pairings.
“That would be a huge plus for the team,” McIntosh said. “He proved to be an outstanding player.”
In the meantime, freshman Jack Quarry will likely fill Ahnert’s spot on the defense.
Of course, it’s impossible to discuss defense without mentioning the goalie — or in Keene’s case: goalie(s).
Seniors Orion Murphy and Liam Jarvis will continue to be a one-two punch in net for the Blackbirds, but McIntosh feels like the two are as close as ever in terms of production. As the cliché goes, it’s a good problem to have for the coaching staff.
“If you could put the two of them together, I don’t think there’s a better goalie in the state,” McIntosh joked. “Liam has certainly come a long way. They both split time in their midget programs. ... Ultimately, we’re figuring out what nights are best for who, and why.”
McIntosh said there’s a chance one overtakes the other for the starting role as the season progresses, but based on what he’s seen through the preseason, McIntosh will have both goalies split time.
“It doesn’t matter who we pencil in right now, I think they both give us an incredible chance to win,” McIntosh said.
Sophomore Trenton Hill will be the third-string goaltender, as he was last year. Hill saw some action last year after Murphy and Jarvis were both sick for a few games, and Hill showed some promise — as a freshman at the time, nonetheless.
Needless to say, the Blackbirds are deep at goalie, which could certainly be an important benefit down the stretch.
McIntosh expects to be in many close and competitive hockey games this season, maybe with a goal or two being the difference on most nights.
“I do think that this team has an ability to compete every single game and have an opportunity to win,” McIntosh said. “If they rally around each other and support each other and they’re rooting for each other, I think they have a great shot this year.”
Keene kicked off its season at Bishop Guertin Wednesday and has its home opener Saturday against Bow High School at 6:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.