The Keene High boys hockey team fell to Manchester Memorial, 5-1, Friday at Keene Ice in the second meeting of the season between these two teams. The Crusaders also won the first match-up.
Senior Peter Haas scored the lone goal for the Blackbirds, on a sly pass from freshman Colin French in the first period.
The game was tied at 1 after the first period, and the Crusaders did all the scoring in the second and third. But the Blackbirds had some good looks throughout the final two periods. They just couldn’t convert.
“It was a 5-1 hockey game, but I wasn’t disappointed with the guys,” said Keene head coach Chris McIntosh. “I get more disappointed when they mentally break down. When they allow themselves to start chasing bodies and not pucks.
“I thought for a lot of stretches in the hockey game, we were playing well enough to win,” he added.
Senior Taylor Panek got the start in net, finishing with 26 saves.
“There were a couple [of goals] there where I think he wishes he had them back. Changed the momentum a little bit. But he played great throughout the majority of the game.”
Although he allowed five goals, McIntosh emphasized he hasn’t lost any confidence in his senior netminder.
It was a “tough” loss, McIntosh added, but said his focus is on learning from the recent adversity and moving forward, without worrying too much about the past.
“We have to leave it behind us. You’re never going to be able to change anything that’s already happened,” McIntosh said. “The things that are out of our control — which is the past — we just have to let go. We certainly can learn from it.”
And he added that, even in the frustrating game, he was happy with the effort his guys put out on the ice up until the final buzzer.
It’s the Blackbirds’ second loss in as many days, something the team is not used to experiencing.
“There’s certainly disappointment. And I’m happy there’s disappointment,” McIntosh said. “I’m happy that we’re not OK with the status quo. It’s OK to be disappointed here and now in the moment, but we have to shake it off and leave it in the locker room moving forward.
“Naturally, we’re upset. We wish we had a different outcome. But live to fight another day. That’s all we can ask for: another opportunity in front of us,” McIntosh said.
And Keene has an opportunity to right the ship in its regular season finale on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Nashua South at Keene Ice.
Win or lose, the Blackbirds will be seeded second in the Division 1 NHIAA tournament, hosting No. 3 Nashua North March 3.