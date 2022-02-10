Liam Jarvis gave his team a chance.
The junior netminder made 30 saves to help the Keene boys hockey team hang around up until the final minutes, but the Blackbirds ultimately lost to Hanover, 5-3, Wednesday night at Keene ICE.
Hanover outshot Keene 35-14, yet the Blackbirds spent the whole night just a puck bounce away from tying the game.
“We’re in it until the last couple minutes because of Liam Jarvis,” said Keene coach Chris McIntosh. “He played outstanding. He and Orion [Murphy] have found their rhythm playing every other game and they’ve been some bright spots on the team, for sure.”
Shots were 15-3 in favor of the Marauders (8-5) after the first period, 27-6 after the second period.
“I was nervous, definitely nervous,” Jarvis said. “But for the most part I was happy. I was having fun. It was a fun game. Hanover is a good team. Overall, a lot of fun.”
Even with Jarvis playing fantastic in net, McIntosh made it clear that 14 shots just isn’t going to cut it.
“We needed to put more pucks on net,” McIntosh said. “We needed more action up front. We have to find a way to do that. Too often, they make a couple nice plays but try to make a third or a fourth move and that’s when they turn the puck over … and we go from a chance to put the puck on net to a turnover and now it’s an odd-man rush the other way. We have to have those offensive chances. When we play offense, that’s our best defense.”
Senior Robbie Nowill kicked off the scoring with a goal at 11:25 in the first period after sophomore Noah Parrelli sent him a perfect pass down the ice and Nowill split the defenders for a breakaway goal.
Just 30 seconds later, Hanover’s Julian Correa tied the game at one.
Hanover turned up the pressure later in the period, but Jarvis hung tough in the crease, making save after save to keep the score tied. But Hanover's Alex Rockmore eventually broke through to give Hanover a 2-1 lead after the first period.
It took sophomore Colin French just 30 seconds to tie the game in the second period, but it took Spencer Lawe just 22 seconds after that to give Hanover the lead right back, 3-2, unassisted off the ensuing faceoff.
Lawe's goal was Hanover's second of the night that came just 30 seconds after a Keene goal.
“It happened twice tonight, and it’s happened in other games,” said McIntosh. “We have proactive conversations on the bench about that. We try to put out the next unit to be the energy line. But it seems time and time again, they get up and then they let themselves get their legs kicked out of them. That’s what a young team does, and they have to figure out how to accomplish something and not give it back right away. Stuff we’ll keep working on.”
“I do try to stay in my own mindset,” Jarvis said. “I definitely think sometimes I will lose focus with us scoring and everything. But other than that, it could just be bad luck.”
The 3-2 score held until the third period, when Hanover took a 4-2 lead off the stick of Curtis Rice at 13:30. At 9:28, junior Jonah Murphy snuck one over Hanover goalie Dill Eisendrath (11 saves) to bring it back to a one-goal game with plenty of time to play.
Keene’s momentum grew from there, and the Blackbirds had some scoring opportunities, but Eisendrath held strong for Hanover. The Blackbirds pulled Jarvis for an extra skater with two minutes to play, still looking for that tying goal, and put some pressure on the Marauders, but Casey Graham stole the puck away and sent it down the ice for the empty netter to seal the game.
“It was overall a pretty good game,” Jarvis said. “Definitely have some stuff to work on. We played hard in the third period, and we really just have to worry about the next game.”
Keene (5-8) continues to sit dangerously close to the playoff line with five games left in the regular season. The Blackbirds are currently in the 10th spot in the Division I standings, and 11 teams make the playoffs.
The Blackbirds will host Bishop Guertin (3-6-2) on Saturday at 6 p.m.