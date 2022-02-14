Not much seemed to go right for the Keene boys hockey team, and a lot seemed to go right for Bishop Guertin Saturday at Keene ICE.
The Cardinals were the better team for a majority of the 45 minutes of action in a 5-2 win over the Blackbirds. Bishop Guertin outshot Keene, 43-20, during the night.
“I think the kids were a little bit timid,” said Keene coach Chris McIntosh. “Bishop Guertin carries a very prominent name in the high school hockey community. You expect a lot when Bishop Guertin comes in, their record is no indication of who they are.”
The final 15 minutes were certainly more in Keene’s favor, as both of the Blackbirds’ goals came in the third period, but a four-goal second period from Bishop Guertin was enough to put the Cardinals on top.
The Blackbirds had their opportunities to score in the first period, but Bishop Guertin senior goalie John Casey (20 saves) made two tremendous saves to keep the game scoreless.
It was 0-0 after the first period, but shots were 16-4 in favor of the Cardinals (4-6-2). Bishop Guertin scored a shorthanded goal at 11:47 of the second period — on its second breakaway opportunity and third shot of the period — and it was the first of four goals for Bishop Guertin by period’s end.
Shots were 33-6 in favor of the Cardinals at the end of the second period.
Bishop Guertin’s John Mantone completed his hat trick in the third period, putting the Cardinals ahead 5-0, before Keene’s offense found its first goal.
Nick Cote put the Blackbirds on the board at 8:44 of the third period, in his first shift of the night — his first career high school goal — assisted by sophomore Noah Parrelli, and the team bench and crowd at Keene ICE showed their appreciation for the freshman’s achievement.
“When Nick comes in and scores his first goal, I haven’t heard that much excitement with us ever,” McIntosh said. “They were really, really playing like a team and rooting for each other at the end there.
“One of the things Nick Cote does very well is he hustles,” McIntosh added. “He gets in those spots, gets in front of the net. Well deserved, he’s been working hard all year and really sparked our third-period efforts.”
Cote put the puck on net off a pass from Parrelli, scooped up the rebound and put it back five-hole to put the Blackbirds on the board.
“It felt really good,” Cote said. “I hadn’t been in all game and [McIntosh] put me in. Obviously I want to go out there and skate my hardest. It felt amazing. I was really exited to score. It helped give us some confidence to go out there and try to score some more.”
Junior Jonah Murphy scored the team’s second goal at 2:35 of the third.
Keene outshot Bishop Guertin 11-9 in the third period.
“They completely turned it around,” McIntosh said. “It can be a frustrating thing when you look at it and say, ‘Well, we can play with them.’ Once again learning lessons and moving forward.”
In what’s become of staple of the season, junior netminder Orion Murphy played an exceptional game in net, coming up with 38 saves in the crease.
“[He did] everything and more,” McIntosh said. “Orion put it on display tonight. He really did put on a great show. Came up with some great saves. Great showcase from him.”
Keene (5-9) travels to Londonderry (10-5) on Wednesday at 8:20 p.m.