Orion Murphy and Kyle Foster of Keene’s boys golf team placed 7th and 10th respectively at the state golf tournament on Tuesday. Both earned All-State honors.
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene family, Monadnock Habitat for Humanity celebrate home built during pandemic
- Charlestown man suffers serious injuries in crash on Keene's Route 9
- NH announces 77 more COVID-19 cases, at least six in Cheshire County
- Police release name of Rochester man seriously hurt in Keene crash
- DHHS reports possible COVID exposure at Peterborough restaurant Oct. 13
- Keene pushes toward social host ordinance to control parties
- Brattleboro Retreat lays off 85 workers, plans to cut five programs
- Ann Berdan Nielsen
- Cheshire TV hopes to move past turnover and 'turmoil,' board chair says
- Keene High School cancels playoffs, citing COVID concerns
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.