GILFORD — The Keene Blackbird girls raced Wednesday and the boys raced Thursday at Gunstock Mountain in the 2021 NHIAA alpine skiing championships.
The boys finished second overall with 657 points, and the girls placed eighth with 591 points.
Jack Lyons led the way for the boys in the Giant Slalom race, finishing 13th with a total time of 1:12.85. He was followed by Kori Trotter (17th, 1:13.91), Nick Dumond (29th, 1:17.06), Luke Petrovich (37th, 1:19.52) and Noah Kress (76th, 2:37.41).
After the Giant Slalom race, the boys were in fourth place. But the team finished in second place in the Slalom race, led by Trotter (eighth, 1:00.73), Kress (13th, 1:02.48), Petrovich (16th, 1:04.06) and Lyons (19th, 1:04.45).
“Our boys skied awesome,” head coach Sean Graves said on Monday. “The guys did a really good job of following coaching.”
The girls finished seventh in the Giant Slalom race, led by Emma Rose Greenwood (eighth, 1:18.28), Ava Vitters (31st, 1:24.11), Fallon Smith (33rd, 1:24.69), Jess Aug (35th, 1:25.29) and Izzy Wright (54th, 1:31.76).
The team finished in eighth place in the Slalom race, putting them at eighth overall.
Rose Greenwood (20th, 1:10.12) was the top finisher for the girls in the Slalom race, with Aug (31st, 1:16.47), Vitters (32nd, 1:17.07), Smith (33rd, 1:17.49) and Wright (53rd, 1:28.34) rounding out the race for the Blackbirds.
Graves said the girls skied to their potential, finishing with 10 clean runs.