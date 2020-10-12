For the second time in a week Keene edged Hanover and topped Conant in boys cross country action.
This time, Keene barely won, 30 points to 31, over Hanover, while Conant scored 69. The addition of a top Hanover runner who had missed the first meet pulled the Marauders closer. A week ago Keene had prevailed by 11 points, but with their number 2 runner, Daniel Frost, competing, Hanover nearly upended Keene.
Junior Torin Kindopp of Keene was again the overall winner with a time of 16:18 on the 3.1-mile Alumni Fields and Wildwood Park course behind Keene High. Sam Murray again was Hanover’s top finisher, finishing in 2nd place with a time of 16:37. Keene and Hanover traded finishers over the next four places, with junior Jonathan Hills finishing 3rd in 16:39; Hanover’s Frost 4th in 16:40; Keene’s junior Silas Johnson 5th in 17:12; and Hanover’s Mack Levy finishing 6th in 17:28.
With each team having three finishers in, it rested on Keene’s and Hanover’s 4th and 5th runners to determine the meet outcome. Keene senior Marty Nelligan placed 9th with a time of 17:50 and freshman Ian Cardinale rounded out Keene’s top five finishers with a 12th place finish in 18:05, closing the scoring and giving Keene the 1 point win.
With limited opportunities to face different teams due to the COVID restrictions, Keene’s next meet will be Tuesday, in Hanover.