Keene senior Lucas Malay hit a straight-away 3-pointer with 43 seconds left on the clock, and then it started to sink in.
The student section started its “warm the buses” chant as the clock continued to wind down. The buzzer went off, and the threat was over.
The Keene boys basketball team took down Bishop Guertin, 58-43, in a tense matchup at Purbeck Gym Tuesday night in Keene. The Cardinals (1-1) were ranked No. 5 in Division I in the NHsportspage.com preseason poll.
“So much relief off of everyone’s shoulders,” Malay said. “It was awesome. … We had a very intense past week of practices and I think it all showed out in the game. Everything just started connecting.”
The Blackbirds pulled ahead during the middle frames — outscoring Bishop Guertin 37-8 in the second and third quarters — but a desperate Cardinals team didn’t back down in the fourth quarter.
Bishop Guertin upped the pressure, forced five turnovers in the first couple of minutes of the fourth quarter and outscored Keene 12-1 to start the final frame.
“When we start forcing stuff, that’s when we get in trouble,” Keene head coach Ray Boulay said while wearing a fresh set of clothes after being doused in the locker room in celebration of his first win. “We’re a solid team one through 10 on most nights, so if we trust each other, we’re going to be tough to beat.”
All of a sudden, Keene’s lead was down to 14, still with five minutes to play. Bishop Guertin lowered its deficit to 12 with 1:51 on the clock, but that was as close as it would get.
A steal from senior Ben Hertlzer — which had become almost routine at that point in the game — slowed the Cardinals’ offense down, then Malay’s 3-pointer from the top of the arc with less than a minute to go let out the tension out of the gym. The lead was back up to 15 and the student section knew what was coming.
“I just felt on top of the world,” Malay said. “It was amazing. I love everybody that comes out and takes time to come watch the team. It’s something special.”
Malay finished with a team-high 16 points and Hertzler added 11.
Malay and fellow big man Andrew Prock got going in the middle frames to help extend the Blackbirds' lead. Prock finished with 14 points.
“I was just trying to go to the hole,” Prock said. “We’re going to have this momentum now. We know what it takes to get there.”
Sprinkle in some 3-point shooting from sophomore Fitch Hennessy (11 points) and Hertzler — and even Malay in the third quarter — and Keene had a 25-point lead after three quarters (47-22).
While Keene was hitting its shots (13-of-25 from the floor during the second and third quarters), Bishop Guertin couldn’t buy a basket. In those two middle quarters, the Cardinals shot 3-for-21 from the floor, including a putrid 1-for-14 in the third quarter. They also went 2-for-6 from the free throw line during that stretch. Bishop Guertin scored eight points total in those 16 minutes.
“Our bigs really put it to them down low,” Boulay said. “Andrew Prock and Lucas took over the game. They were just tough.”
But a hot start to the fourth quarter for Bishop Guertin made the Keene fans sweat. Suddenly, the Cardinals couldn’t miss. They hit their first five shots of the quarter — including two 3-pointers — and forced five turnovers on defense in the first 3:30 to swing the momentum in their favor.
Keene did just enough to hold off the furious run from the Cardinals, and the already-cushioned lead definitely helped. The memory of Keene’s last-minute loss to Merrimack High last week seemed to help, too. The Blackbirds weren’t going to let that happen again.
“That was the benefit of losing a close one on opening night,” Boulay said. “We got a taste of it. We sat down, saw the mistakes and what we could clean up, and we felt confident going against them tonight.”
Bishop Guertin senior Matt Santosuosso scored a game-high 16 points but was not immune to the cold streak in the middle frames. He was hot to start the game (eight points in the first quarter), cooled down significantly (two points in the middle frames) and then got some heat under him again in the fourth (six points). Classmate Luke Anderson chipped in with 11 points and senior Tyler Mackey and freshman Boutros Youssef each had six.
Keene (1-1) visits Trinity (1-1) Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
“We’re just getting things started,” Malay said.
