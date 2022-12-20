20221221-SPT-KHSboys-1

Senior Lucas Malay of the Keene boys basketball team lets one fly from 3-point range during the Blackbirds' game against Bishop Guertin Tuesday in Keene.

 Christopher Detwiler / Sentinel Staff

Keene senior Lucas Malay hit a straight-away 3-pointer with 43 seconds left on the clock, and then it started to sink in.

20221221-SPT-KHboys-2

The Keene High student section cheers behind senior Lucas Malay during the boys basketball team's game against Bishop Guertin Tuesday in Keene.

Chris Detwiler can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1411, or cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Detwiler.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.