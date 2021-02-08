This week's games between the Keene High boys basketball team and Monadnock have been canceled, according to Keene athletic director Mike Atkins.
Atkins said the decision came from Monadnock, because the Huskies entered COVID protocols. Atkins was unsure if anyone within the Monadnock program tested positive for COVID or if the cancellations are precautionary due to contact tracing.
Monadnock athletic director Tom Cote was not immediately available for comment.
The teams were scheduled to meet in Keene Tuesday and in Swanzey Friday.
Atkins said there has not yet been any discussions on rescheduling the games.
The girls basketball games between Keene and Monadnock are still scheduled to be played this week. The Blackbirds visit the Huskies Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., and the teams play in Keene Friday at 6:30 p.m.