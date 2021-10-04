WOLFEBORO — When the Keene bass fishing team pulled up a 4-pound, 5-ounce largemouth bass fish with 20 minutes remaining, the boat erupted.
“That was pretty much the difference in the win,” said head coach Sean Graves.
With a total weight of 16 pounds, 13 ounces, Keene earned its third state title on Saturday at Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro.
Juniors Logan Schmitt and Connor Holbrook teamed up for the Blackbirds.
The state title is Keene’s third in just 10 years of the program’s existence.
“It was a really good day,” Graves said. “We had a gameplan going into it. We ended up moving to a second area and finished our limit.”
At about 1:15 p.m., Keene estimated it had about 15 pounds, so Graves said they had two options: keep fishing for smaller fish, or take a chance at getting a larger fish for the win.
“It was a collective decision to go for the large fish and go for the win,” Graves said.
Bigger risk, bigger reward.
Monadnock finishes ninth
The Monadnock team, also coached by Graves, finished ninth at the state championship Saturday.
“Monadnock had a good day, too,” Graves said. “They caught a lot of fish, but they struggled to find that larger school of fish.”