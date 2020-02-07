Most athletic contests involving Keene High School teams today have been postponed due to the weather.
Both the boys and girls basketball games against Concord High will be played Monday. The girls will host the Crimson Tide at Purbeck Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m. and the boys will play at Concord at the same time. Both games will be preceded by the jayvee tilts that start at 5 p.m.
Today's boys hockey game against Bishop Brady in Concord has also been postponed, with the makeup date pending.
A decision about tonight's gymnastics meet in Keene had not been made as of press time.