In a game with significant playoff implications, the Keene baseball team struggled to find any momentum for most of the afternoon as the Blackbirds lost to Windham, 6-2, Wednesday at Alumni Field in Keene.
After Windham got ahead early with a three-run first inning Keene couldn’t climb back into it.
Keene had the bases loaded three times during the game but couldn’t get any runs across in those situations. The Blackbirds had the bases juiced in the first inning, then Austin Morris struck out to end the threat. The bases were full of Blackbirds again in the third inning, but Sharik Khan lined a bullet directly to the centerfielder for the final out. Again, Keene had the bases loaded in the fifth inning, but Khan grounded into an inning-ending double play and no runs counted.
Khan was called out on a bang-bang play at first base, which very easily could’ve gone the other way.
That call — which cost Keene at least one run — was one of a few questionable calls that went against the Blackbirds. In the top of the sixth inning, right fielder Jack Riendeau made a diving grab which — instead of being the inning-ending out — turned into an RBI double after the umpire ruled that the ball had hit the grass.
“Just have to keep our heads up and go on to the next play,” Riendeau said. “Our leaders on the team are keeping us up as well.”
Sometimes it’s just part of the game.
“That’s part of the mental aspect that we work on with all of our players: Keeping calm in moments of extreme frustration,” said Keene coach Ryan Boden. “We’re working on how to stay composed when those do not go our way. They understand that we can’t make the umpire change the call.”
Keene’s first run came in the third inning off an RBI single from Riendeau (4-for-4, RBI), scoring Fitch Hennessey to make it a 5-1 game.
“When Fitch was on third, I knew I wanted to put it somewhere oppo,” Riendeau said. “I didn’t really care where it went, I just wanted to get the run across and get the momentum to switch over to our side.”
Keene scored again in the seventh on an RBI bunt single from Jared Schmitt to score Riendeau.
The Blackbirds finally strung some hits together in that seventh inning and seemed to find some of the energy and urgency that they were looking for all day, but the hole was too deep at that point.
“We knew what we had to do, we knew we had to make the plays and we let them play the first inning on us,” Boden said. “And then we just could never recover from that. It was a must-win game and it felt like we didn’t have the energy to play it.”
Instead of potentially clinching a playoff spot Wednesday, Keene (6-13) now needs a win on Friday against Nashua South in the regular season finale and then will still have to rely on some help to sneak into the bracket.
“We need a lot of things to happen,” Boden said. “We’ve got one more Friday and we have to come out and give it our all. If you want to continue playing, we have to make something happen.”
“We really want to make the playoffs this year and do what we did last year,” Riendeau said.
Keene will be fighting for its postseason life on Friday at Alumni Field against Nashua South with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.