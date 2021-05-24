It started out bad and just got worse.
Almost two and a half hours after first pitch, Jaden Phillips struck out looking to end a forgettable night for the Keene baseball team in an 11-3 loss to Concord Monday at Alumni Field.
Once again, the Blackbirds found themselves in an early hole, down 4-0 after the top of the first inning.
After two strong strikes from starter Zach Mooers to start off the game, Concord’s Ryan Philbrick scorched a double — the first of 13 hits on the night for the Crimson Tide — and it was all downhill from there.
“If we could’ve maybe got out of that first inning two- or three-nothing — it turns into four-nothing, then it just snowballs on us,” said head coach Dan Moylan. “Then it really snowballed on us.”
Mooers went four innings, giving up all 11 runs (eight earned) on 13 hits.
The fourth inning was the dagger, as Concord batted around the order and scored six runs on seven hits in the frame. An error during the inning didn’t help much, either.
“We just couldn’t make any plays,” Moylan said.
The inning turned a 5-1 Concord lead into an 11-1 lead, and all of a sudden the Crimson Tide was flirting with a run-rule win over a Blackbirds team that hopes to start a deep playoff run in just one week.
Instead, the game went the full seven innings after Keene scored a few late runs, and Moylan got to get some fresh faces in the batting order.
Dylan Germana had a pinch-hit base knock in the fourth inning, while Tanner Payne grounded out in the fifth and got hit by a pitch in the seventh, eventually coming around to score.
If there was a bright spot coming out of Monday’s loss, it’d be Jared Schmitt, who had three hits and two RBI for the Blackbirds.
“He’s got a really nice, short swing,” Moylan said. “Puts together good at-bats. He’s a nice ballplayer. I hope he continues. He’s playing well for us, he really is.”
Schmitt got the scoring going in the first inning with an RBI single to score Liam Conley, then scored Payne in the seventh with an RBI double.
Alex Charles came in relief for Mooers and pitched 2.2 scoreless innings before Germana got the ball to record the final out.
“It was not good,” Moylan said. “We didn’t play well right from the start. Again, errors, plays not made. … Just one we have to turn the page on, obviously.”
That was part of the message Moylan gave to his team after the loss: turn the page and move forward.
“The message was two-fold,” Moylan said. “That wasn’t good, and I think that most of these guys have played enough baseball to know that. We’re better than that.
“The other message is: that happens in baseball sometimes,” Moylan added. “Things get whacky sometimes and they get out of control. The nice thing about baseball is that we get to play again tomorrow.”
Keene has a chance to put this one behind them Tuesday in a doubleheader against Monadnock at Alumni Field for Senior Day.
“These guys play summer baseball together, they know each other,” Moylan said. “This likely will be the seniors’ last time they play at Alumni, so it’ll be a fun night.”